PSG have 'great desire' to sign €50 million rated Arsenal target: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly registered their interest in Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca, who has also been linked with a move to Arsenal.

According to reports from Sky Italia, PSG have a great desire to sign the Italian international.

The French Ligue 1 champions have reportedly tested the resolves of Sassuolo with a €35 million opening bid.

However, the Italian side are believed to be looking for a fee of around €50 million for their priced asset.

Scamacca had a fantastic 2021-22 season for Sassuolo, having contributed with 16 goals in 36 Serie A outings.

The Black and Greens could only salvage an 11th-placed finish but Scamacca still managed to earn the plaudits with his display up front.

The 23-year-old has been at the Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore since 2017 but this has been his breakthrough season for the club.

The striker has spent the last few seasons on loan at Cremonese, PEC Zwolle, Ascoli and Genoa respectively.

Scamacca's form for his club has also been rewarded by his national manager Roberto Mancini as he has been capped seven times for the Azzurri.

The big striker earned his first call-up in September 2021 and now has seven caps to his name but is yet to open his account.

According to Football 365, Arsenal are also among the admirers of the Italian and have been chasing his signature.

Arsenal or PSG - ideal destination for Scamacca?

Arsenal are in dire need of attacking reinforcements despite reports that Eddie Nketiah is set to sign a new deal, as per The Express.

Both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette have their current deals expiring at the end of this month and the latter looks set for pastures new.

It is quite imperative that Arsenal's priority for the summer should be a new number nine who could score at least 15 Premier League goals.

PSG, meanwhile, have plenty of firepower up front with Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mauro Icardi.

Even though Icardi has not been able to make the headlines on a weekly basis at the Parc des Princes, PSG signing a new striker looks unlikely if he stays.

Scamacca has had only one solid season at the highest level and even that has not been enough to justify his price tag of €50 million.

The Gunners would be wise to explore alternatives of the 6 feet 5 inches forward who does not seem to fit their gameplay anyway.

