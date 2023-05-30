PSG hierarchy view superstar missing Ligue 1 title celebrations as act of provocation and his exit looks more likely: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly fuming at Neymar's decision to skip their league title celebrations on Saturday. The Brazilian chose to play poker and attend the F1 Monaco GP, instead of joining his teammates at Strasbourg.

As per a report in L'Equipe, the French giants see this as a provocation from Neymar to get his contract terminated or force an exit. The Brazilian is keen on leaving Paris after fans protested at his house earlier this month.

Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United have been linked with the PSG forward this summer. However, GOAL report that all three clubs remain mute on the links and are yet to confirm their interest.

Manchester City have also been linked with the former Barcelona star. Reports in El Nacional suggest PSG are open to letting him join Pep Guardiola's side if they can get Bernardo Silva in exchange.

El Nacional have added that Lionel Messi wants Neymar to join him at Barcelona next season. However, the Catalan side have no plans to re-sign the Brazilian and the forward is not interested in playing for another side in Spain.

Manchester United told to stay away from PSG star Neymar by Saha

Manchester United were heavily linked with Neymar this month and Erik ten Hag did not rebuff the reports when asked about it. He claimed that the club would inform the media if there is anything to report, only adding fuel to the rumors.

However, former Red Devils striker Louis Saha doesn't want them to sign Neymar. He believes that the Brazilian is not at his best anymore and would not be a good addition.

He told Betfred:

"It would be great for the Premier League to have Neymar playing in England because he's such a terrific player. He's very entertaining to watch but I can understand the question marks that can come from having a player like Neymar at your club. I'm just a big fan of the player on the pitch but I don't believe he's lived up to expectations in his last three or four seasons with PSG."

He added:

"I wouldn't want to see him in a Manchester United shirt considering the exaggerated media attention a superstar like him would attract. The team structure is so important and still fragile at times. But I certainly believe he'd be a great addition to the Premier League."

PSG are interested in Marcus Rashford and might be open to a swap deal with Manchester United.

