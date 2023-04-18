PSG have identified Manchester United-linked star as their priority summer target - Reports

According to Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting director Luis Campos has set Manchester United target Harry Kane as a top priority in the summer.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur. The main reason behind the rumors is the Englishman's lack of collective achievements for the north Londoners.

While he is Spurs' all-time top scorer, Kane is yet to win a trophy with the club. Manchester United, meanwhile, are set to raid the summer transfer market for a new striker. Kane, alongside Victor Osimhen, is their main target.

A deal for the Englishman would cost any team north of €100 million. PSG's interest in the player could change the landscape as well.

Lionel Messi looks poised to leave the Parisian club in the summer while Neymar's future remains uncertain. Hence, the Ligue 1 giants might look to reinforce their attacking unit before the start of next season. Apart from Kane, Osimhen is also on the French club's radar.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen makes a return to the first team

Christian Eriksen came in as a late replacement for Marcel Sabitzer during Manchester United's latest Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest. The Austrian midfielder suffered an injury in the warm-up and wasn't risked as a result.

Eriksen spoke about the importance of the team finishing the season in a strong manner. Speaking to MUTV after the match, he said (via United's website):

“Every game now until the end is going to be very important – someone is going to drop down, someone’s going to go in front. So if we stay on the front foot like we are now, we’re going to be in a very good position and be safe for the Champions League before the season is done.”

United will next play Sevilla in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. The first leg at Old Trafford ended in a 2-2 stalemate, with United squandering a two-goal lead late on.

Poll : 0 votes