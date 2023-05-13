PSG identify Arsenal target as Kylian Mbappe replacement if Real Madrid swoop for Frenchman - Reports

While Kylian Mbappe spurned Real Madrid's advances last summer to remain loyal to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), he is said to have renewed interest from the Spanish giants.

This news comes amid reports of Mbappe's dissatisfaction with Christophe Galtier's management blueprint. If Mbappe does leave the club at the end of the season, the Parisians could make a swoop for Arsenal target Moussa Diaby as his replacement.

The clock is ticking down to 2024 when Mbappe becomes a free agent. According to El Nacional, Real Madrid are preparing a whopping €200 million bid for the superstar.

PSG, however, aren't keen on losing Mbappe. With the impending departure of another high-profile player, Lionel Messi, on the cards, they're determined not to let the French superstar leave too. However, if no new deal is inked, they may be powerless to prevent his exit in a year.

PSG president and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi is allegedly said to be scheming a potential coup of his own. Moussa Diaby's extraordinary performances for Bayer Leverkusen have attracted the attention of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool. The rising Bundesliga star is also said to be on Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's radar.

Diaby's impressive tally of 14 goals and 11 assists this season speaks volumes about his potential. It's hardly surprising, then, that both Madrid and PSG are vying to secure Diaby's prodigious talents. At just 23, the Malian-born French international is already being hailed as one of the best wingers in the game.

Reports (via El Nacional) suggest that Al-Khelaifi is preparing a hefty €50 million bid to re-sign the forward, who cut his teeth in the youth divisions of the Parisian club. If successful, this move could be the perfect salve to soothe PSG's wounded pride and fill the void that might be left by Mbappe's potential departure.

Achraf Hakimi eyes a return to Real Madrid as uncertainty looms over PSG

Achraf Hakimi has nine Ligue 1 goal contributions to his name. However, with the futures of teammates Neymar, Lionel Messi, and even Kylian Mbappe hanging in the balance, there's no guarantee that Hakimi will remain in the club.

If Hakimi decides to seek pastures new this summer, it's believed that a return to the Santiago Bernabeu could be on the cards. According to reports from L’Equipe (via Madrid Universal), the right-back still cherishes the dream of donning the Real Madrid jersey.

Hakimi first made waves at the Bernabeu before a two-year loan spell at Borussia Dortmund in 2018 gave him the platform to showcase his talents on a different stage. His standout performances paved the way for a lucrative move to Inter Milan.

A return to Spain would present him with an opportunity to build upon his initial 17 appearances for Real Madrid.

