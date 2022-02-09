PSG identify attacker as 'Plan B' if they fail to renew Kylian Mbappe's contract: Reports

According to reports circulated by the Daily Mail, PSG have earmarked Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

The Paris-based club are reportedly planning a move for the Norwegian, whose Dortmund contract has a £63 million release clause written into it. It is believed PSG will consider paying the fee to secure his services as a 'Plan B' if they lose their young French forward.

The price quoted to break Haaland’s release clause is an easy investment considering the Dortmund striker’s goal tally so far. This means that the Parisians will face competition from nearly every other major club in European football for the star's signature.

The French giants are looking to put themselves ahead of others, with the Daily Mail stating that the club have already made contact with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola.

PSG are reportedly set to lose Mbappe for free to Real Madrid at the end of his contract. The player has so far failed to reach an agreement with the Parisians as questions about his future continue to circulate.

The club will hope they can potentially replace the high-flying World Cup winner with another young goal-scoring superstar if they do lose him.

With reports also suggesting that Madrid intend to partner Haaland and Mbappe up front in the coming seasons, PSG will likely be motivated to prevent that from happening. Both Madrid and PSG sit at the top of their respective domestic leagues and will clash in the Champions League round of 16.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe denies rumors that he has joined Real Madrid

PSG's Kylian Mbappe has openly denied all reports that allege he has joined Real Madrid. With PSG set to face Los Blancos in their next Champions League game, media outlets reported that Mbappe had signed a pre-contract agreement with Madrid.

However, when asked about his future and his links with the Spanish giants, Mbappe categorically denied having reached an agreement. The French forward explained that his focus was on beating Madrid and progressing to the next round of the UCL.

Mbappe noted that he had the freedom to discuss a new contract with any club of his choice but had not yet made a decision in that regard. The young star also stated that he wouldn't go into discussions with a rival club.

