PSG identify Kylian Mbappe replacement - Reports

PSG have set sights on signing Richarlison as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe. The Everton star was linked with a move to Real Madrid earlier this summer.

According to a report in RMC Sport, PSG have identified their replacement for Kylian Mbappe. They want Recharlison from Everton if the Frenchman ends up joining Real Madrid this summer.

Everton signed Richarlison from Watford for a reported £35 million fee back in 2018. He has three years left on his current deal and is a vital part of Rafa Benitez's side.

🚨 PSG are considering selling Mbappe as he has not signed a new contract with the club.



Real Madrid are planning on making an offer for the forward.



PSG have contacted Richarlison’s entourage to compensate...



Richarlison was linked with a move to Real Madrid after former Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti moved back to Santiago Bernabeu. However, Neymar is reportedly pushing PSG to secure the signing of his Brazilian teammate should Kylian Mbappe jump the ship.

Real Madrid are expected to make a move for Kylian Mbappe this week as the transfer window is about to close. He has just a year left on his contract and PSG are unwilling to keep him, unless he pens a new deal.

PSG were confident of keeping Kylian Mbappe

PSG were keen on keeping Kylian Mbappe at the club but he has refused to put pen to a new deal. Now with just days left in the window, they have decided to listen to offers and ship him if their asking price is met.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was adamant on not selling Kylian Mbappe this summer but has changed his mind. When asked about the possible sale last month, he said:

"Mbappe? He is a PSG player. He has said publicly that he doesn't want to leave the team. We know his future, he has already said he doesn't want to leave the team and he will stay. He said he wanted a competitive team, and you can't have a more competitive team [than what we have here]. He has no reason to do anything other than stay. He is Parisian and has a winning mentality. He's one of our players."

Kylian Mbappe reportedly wants to join Real Madrid soon but is willing to wait for a season if the two clubs fail to agree a deal. Reports also suggest an unnamed English club has made an offer for the Frenchman and are in talks with PSG.

