PSG have no interest in Arsenal star despite transfer links: Reports 

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) don't have any interest in signing Arsenal star Nuno Tavares despite previous links.

Tavares, 23, spent the 2022-23 season away on loan at Ligue 1 club Olympique de Marseille. He scored six goals in 39 matches across competitions for the French club.

The Portuguese has become an outcast at Arsenal as Oleksandr Zinchenko is the first choice at the club with Kieran Tierney serving as the back-up.

Hence, a summer move could be on the cards for the player who has so far made 28 appearances for the Gunners, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

However, despite links with PSG, a move is not on the cards, according to the aforementioned report. The Parisians already have young Nuno Mendes in their ranks and signed Lucas Hernadez from Bayern Munich in a big-money earlier move this month. Hence, Tavares might have to seek his future elsewhere or fight to win back his place at the Emirates.

Journalist opined on Arsenal being linked with PSG ace Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe looks set to leave PSG soon as the Frenchman has informed his club about not wanting to renew his deal beyond the 2023-24 season. As a result, the club want to sell him this summer than lose him for free next year.

While Real Madrid is Mbappe's most likely destination, Arsenal have emerged as a surprise potential suitor. Speaking on a potential bid for Mbappe from the north London club, journalist Paul Brown told GiveMeSport:

“If it's true that he likes Arsenal, I think that speaks volumes for the direction that the club are going in and what Mikel Arteta is doing there. But I think for them, that would be a hugely difficult deal to pull off."

Brown added:

“It would obviously put them in a massively different stratosphere if Mbappe was to ever end up there. And even if he was to move as a free agent at some point, I think the finances behind that would be a challenge for them. I think it's more likely that he ends up at Real Madrid personally."

While the reports linking Mbappe with a move to the Emirates are exciting, realistically, he looks much likelier to move to the Spanish capital in the near future.