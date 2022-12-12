PSG interested in launching move to sign 27-year-old Real Madrid star in 2023: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly set their sights on signing Ferland Mendy from Real Madrid. The Ligue 1 side sees the Frenchman as their next big signing, despite signing Nuno Mendes on a permanent deal earlier this year.

As per a report in Defensa Central, PSG are ready to make a big move for Mendy in 2023. The Real Madrid star is seen as the top target for next year, and that could lead to the permanent exit of Layvin Kurzawa, who is currently on loan at Fulham.

Mendy has done well for Real Madrid this season and has started in 11 matches. He has registered just one assist but has made the spot his own following the exit of Marcelo in the summer.

Real Madrid and PSG plan for a quiet January transfer window

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that the club does not plan to be active in the winter transfer window. He claimed that they have the squad they need to fight for all the trophies this season.

Ancelotti said in a press conference ahead of the pause in the season:

"We are not interested in the winter market. This squad is the squad we will have until the end of the season. It will not change."

He added:

"We're going to fight for every competition, although winning all six will be difficult. That's really difficult. But, it's a very good squad and I am confident about it. I think it's a better squad than last year. So, we're going to compete in every tournament. That's what we can control. Winning is always special. If we win I feel happy. If we don't I feel sad."

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has also issued a similar statement and claimed that the Ligue 1 side does not have any plans for the winter window right now.

Speaking to L'Equipe last week, Al-Khelaifi admitted that they are not planning any changes to the squad and do not need any reinforcements in the middle of the season.

PSG are on top of the Ligue 1 table right now, while Real Madrid are two points behind Barcelona in La Liga.

