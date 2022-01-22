PSG interested in snapping up Real Madrid star this summer: Reports

For PSG and Real Madrid, the upcoming summer transfer window is going to be super crucial. A major talking point will be the transfer saga of PSG star Kylian Mbappe, who is reportedly on his way to Madrid in the upcoming summer. Now, according to the latest reports from Diario Madridista, Paris Saint Germain are interested in signing Madrid star Marco Asensio as a replacement for Mbappe.

The transfer saga of Kylian Mbappe will be a hot topic for the next six months. The French international could leave PSG as a free agent at the end of this season as he hasn't signed a new contract renewal with the club. Los Blancos and Florentino Perez have been dreaming of signing Mbappe for the past few years and 2022 may well be the year where their dreams come true.

If the transfer does happen, PSG will need to find a replacement for Mbappe and, as per the latest reports from Diario Madridista, the Ligue 1 heavyweights are looking to bring in Marco Asensio from Real Madrid.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid PSG are willing to offer Asensio a 5-year contract with a salary of €6m/season. The proposal is better than the one Madrid are willing to offer: a 4-year contract with a salary of €4m/season. PSG are willing to offer Asensio a 5-year contract with a salary of €6m/season. The proposal is better than the one Madrid are willing to offer: a 4-year contract with a salary of €4m/season. @educornago 🇪🇸 PSG are willing to offer Asensio a 5-year contract with a salary of €6m/season. The proposal is better than the one Madrid are willing to offer: a 4-year contract with a salary of €4m/season. @educornago https://t.co/8EXgHWmaR5

Marco Asensio, a graduate of Mallorca Youth Academy, signed for Real Madrid in 2014. The Spanish forward quickly turned out to be a fan favorite for his performance under Zinedine Zidane's first tenure as manager of the Spanish Heavyweight. However, an injury in 2019, really affected the performance of the player as Asensio hasn't yet reached the level that he was before the injury. Under Carlo Ancelotti, Asensio has been more of a fringe player recently and there is huge uncertainty regarding the future of the Spaniard.

With just 18 months left on his contract, Marco Asensio could leave Real Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window as PSG are showing great interest in signing him. Les Parisiens has offered a better contract for the 26 year old than the Los Blancos. Fans will have to wait and see whether this transfer deal happens or not in the upcoming transfer window.

Will Kylian Mbappe snub PSG to join Real Madrid in the upcoming transfer window?

Most of the media houses in Spain are uber confident with the fact that Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid during the start of next season. Mbappe, who is also very interested in making the switch to Madrid, will be making his dream come true of playing for Los Blancos.

express.co.uk/sport/football… Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid 'almost a done deal' Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid 'almost a done deal' express.co.uk/sport/football…

PSG, on the other hand, are desperately trying to allure Mbappe into signing a new lucrative deal with the club. As it stands, the French international hasn't yet agreed a new deal which is currently offered on the table as he is probably waiting for his contract to run out at the end of this season to join Los Blancos.

