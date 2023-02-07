PSG under investigation by French prosecutors over alleged undeclared labor: Reports

French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are under investigation for undeclared labor, Paris prosecutors announced on Tuesday (February 7). The complaint was filed in December 2022, and the investigation officially started in January 2023.

The case was opened against the Ligue 1 club after a Tunisian national, Hicham Bouajila, claimed he worked as an advisor to the club's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen PSG under investigation over alleged undeclared labour according to the Paris prosecutors' office, although sources close to club say they are yet to receive any official paperwork. Complaint launched by Hicham Bouajila, who claims he worked for Nasser Al-Khelaifi as an advisor. PSG under investigation over alleged undeclared labour according to the Paris prosecutors' office, although sources close to club say they are yet to receive any official paperwork. Complaint launched by Hicham Bouajila, who claims he worked for Nasser Al-Khelaifi as an advisor. https://t.co/Akt4t37HL9

The plaintiff's lawyer told Reuters that he was only sporadically paid, and it was via a Doha-based tennis academy.

Paris Saint-Germain have refused to give out a statement to Reuters, but were quoted by French sports daily L'Equipe that the plaintiff was never employed by the club.

PSG forced to move away from Parc des Princes

PSG are on the lookout for a new stadium after the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, refused to sell the Parc des Princes to the club. She told Le Parisien that the stadium would never be handed over and it would always remain as a public property.

Canal Supporters @CanalSupporters | La Mairie de Paris a prévu un RDV avec le PSG pour renouer le dialogue & apaiser les tensions au sujet du Parc des Princes 🏟️



L’Equipe | La Mairie de Paris a prévu un RDV avec le PSG pour renouer le dialogue & apaiser les tensions au sujet du Parc des Princes 🏟️L’Equipe 🚨 | La Mairie de Paris a prévu un RDV avec le PSG pour renouer le dialogue & apaiser les tensions au sujet du Parc des Princes 🏟️ 📲 L’Equipe https://t.co/Esj5hLgIxo

She was quoted by the French publication saying:

"We have a very clear position. The Parc des Princes is not for sale, and it will not be sold. This is a firm and definitive position. It is an exceptional heritage for Parisians."

The Deputy Mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire, was furious with the offer made by PSG and said:

"We haven't categorically excluded the possibility of a sale, but only at the right price. PSG are offering €40m. It's less than Paredes. Really?!? Do you really think that the Parc des Princes is worth less than Paredes, who was bought for €50m? It's not serious."

A Paris Saint-Germain spokesperson responded to the comments from the Mayor and said:

"It is surprising and disappointing to hear that the mayor of Paris is taking a position which, effectively, will force PSG, our fans and communities away from the Parc des Princes, while also, quite remarkably, adding tens of millions of Euros to the taxpayer burden to maintain the structure of the building, which is now 50 years old and in need of renovation."

The statement continued:

"It is regrettable that the Mayor is now suddenly foreclosing the sale discussions we've been having for a long time, with the club now sadly forced to advance alternative options for our home, which is not the outcome the club or our fans were hoping for."

Paris Saint-Germain are now hoping to find a new stadium and reports suggest they could buy the Stade de France.

Poll : 0 votes