PSG join Barcelona in race to sign €70m-rated attacker: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly joined Barcelona in the race to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, according to Catalan newspaper El Nacional.

The Parisians are set to lose Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer to Real Madrid (as per Julien Laurens via ESPN) this summer, prompting them to begin searching for replacements already.

Felix has emerged as a potential target. Foot Mercato reported that his agent Jorge Mendes discussed his hypothetical transfer to the French capital with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The 22-year-old will complete his third season with the Rojiblancos. However, he still hasn't nailed down a starting berth in Diego Simeone's team and might consider moving away given such a situation.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball TRANSFER RUMOURS: PSG and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid! (as per Foot Mercato)



#PSG #Barcelona #AtleticoMadrid #JoaoFelix TRANSFER RUMOURS: PSG and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid!(as per Foot Mercato) 🚨 TRANSFER RUMOURS: PSG and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid! 🇵🇹 (as per Foot Mercato)#PSG #Barcelona #AtleticoMadrid #JoaoFelix https://t.co/ladqC1mEQa

He's valued at €70 million by Transfermarkt.com and PSG will face competition from Barcelona, who have also been chasing the Portuguese international for some time.

They tried to trade him for Antoine Griezmann last summer as per Eurosport but a deal was never struck, although the club's interest in Felix hasn't ended. Barcelona president Joan Laporta has also revealed his admiration for the player in the recent past (footballtransfers.com).

Yet, a lot depends on how the Catalans manage to clear up unwanted players from the squad and raise funds to facilitate a move.

Felix joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2019 for a club-record transfer worth €126 million but has since failed to live up to his hefty price tag.

In 111 games, he's scored only 29 goals and made 15 assists.

PSG also looking at Darwin Nunez

Besides Felix, PSG also have Darwin Nunez on their radar after his breakout season with Benfica.

The Uruguayan has scored 34 goals from 41 appearances in all competitions this season, alerting several European sides.

Foot Mercato reported that Newcastle United even made an offer of €60 million for him, but Nunez fancies playing at the Parc des Princes as he's eager to participate in the Champions League.

Another player that PSG are chasing is Paul Pogba, who's likely to leave Manchester United as a free agent this summer.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



provides more details on the midfielder's possible return to Serie A.



#GolazzoLive Will Paul Pogba leave Old Trafford for Juventus this summer? @JamesHorncastle provides more details on the midfielder's possible return to Serie A. Will Paul Pogba leave Old Trafford for Juventus this summer? ➡️@JamesHorncastle provides more details on the midfielder's possible return to Serie A. #GolazzoLive https://t.co/Ja3cLDUQvI

He's not a forward like the aforesaid players but the Parisians are interested in his services regardless, although they face stiff competition from his former club Juventus.

Transfer expert Nicolo Schira reported that the Bianconeri, with whom he played for four years until 2016, have made a higher bid for him and will continue in their efforts to convince Pogba to return to Turin.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit