PSG and Juventus target to join Barcelona – reports

Netherlands international Memphis Depay has reportedly decided to join Barcelona this summer. The Dutchman will be available on a free transfer after his contract expires at Lyon.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Depay is on the verge of signing for the Spanish club. The 27-year-old forward's lawyers are running their final checks on the contract and a deal is set to be announced imminently.

Depay was close to joining Barcelona last summer, but the move did not come to fruition due to the Catalan club's financial issues.

He has attracted interest from Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain as well.

Ronald Koeman confirms Barcelona want Memphis Depay

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman confirmed last summer that he wanted to sign Depay. Koeman revealed the move did not take place as the Spanish club were not in a position to meet Lyon's asking price.

"It's a possibility. I will try because I want to have him at Barcelona, but I can't know what the financial situation of the club will be then," Koeman told the media.

"We'll have to wait. Everything was ready but due to La Liga rules we knew we had to sell a player first. In the end, that didn't happen. We wanted Memphis because he's a great player and because he's got qualities that I think we lack, including an ability to play with depth in his game."

Depay also previously opened up about his failed move to Barcelona. The Dutch forward claimed he was happy to stay at Lyon, but ultimately did not pen a new deal with the club.

"I'm very happy to be at Lyon. I'm proud to be a Lyon player and the captain. It's true that some clubs were interested in me and came forward, but in the end no deal was done."

Once completed, it will be Memphis Depay's second big move of his career. Depay joined Manchester United in 2015 after a few stellar seasons with PSV Eindhoven. However, his spell at the Red Devils was not fruitful and he left for Lyon in 2017.

