PSG keen on signing 25-year-old Arsenal star ahead of summer transfer window: Reports

According to GOAL, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keen on signing Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes in the summer. The Brazilian is one of Mikel Arteta's team's key players.

Along with William Saliba, he is a mainstay at the heart of the Gunners' defense. Magalhaes made 48 appearances for the north Londoners this season, keeping 18 clean sheets across competitions.

He is one of the players who are deemed untouchable. PSG, meanwhile, are keen to reinforce their defense in the summer. Sergio Ramos will leave at the end of the season and Marquinhos has failed to replicate his best form in recent times. Presnel Kimpembe, on the other hand, has been plagued by persistent injury issues.

While Milan Skriniar will arrive at the club next season, further reinforcement could help the team. Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes, given his form and quality, could prove to be a key addition.

The 25-year-old is contracted until the end of the 2026-27 season with the Gunners and has an estimated market value of €50 million. However, getting the Gunners to sell him won't be easy.

Journalist spoke about PSG's interest in Arsenal's William Saliba

Gabriel Magalhaes is not the only central defender that the Parisians are interested in. They have also set sights on the Gunners' William Saliba. The Frenchman is reportedly yet to come to terms with the clubs regarding his salary.

Hence, the Parisians are looking to chime in and buy Saliba. Journalist Ben Jacobs recently claimed that the Parisians' new philosophy and Saliba's contract situation could prove to be a tricky situation. He told GiveMeSport:

“PSG have a very new model and philosophy to buy young and, where possible, to buy French. Saliba ticks both boxes. Given the fact that he likes playing in France, and that I think he was only born about six kilometers from the center of Paris, his head could potentially be turned if nothing is resolved with Arsenal.”

Much like Magalhaes, Saliba is a crucial player for Arsenal. He missed the later part of the season due to injury. Saliba's absence coincided with Mikel Arteta's side's collapse in form that cost them the Premier League title.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes