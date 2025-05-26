PSG leading race to sign €20 million-rated Arsenal target: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly the frontrunners over Arsenal to sign Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera in the summer transfer window. According to Foot Mercato (via PSG Talk), the Ligue 1 champions are keen to add young players to their defensive line-up and see Mosquera as a valuable addition.

PSG's defense has been crucial to their success under Luis Enrique, as they aim to win their first UEFA Champions League title on Saturday (May 31) against Inter Milan. However, they aim to add reinforcements ahead of the new season. The French giants are expected to offer Cristhian Mosquera a starting role at Parc des Princes.

Marquinhos's form has dipped due to his age (31), and Lucas Hernandez is still making his full return from the injury. Presnel Kimpembe has been a reliable defender, but uncertainties surround his future. Meanwhile, Lucas Beraldo will have to wait for the starting role under Luis Enrique.

Meanwhile, Cadena SER reports that Arsenal are preparing a bid for the Valencia defender ahead of the summer window. The Gunners would offer around €20 million for Mosquera. The two sides can face competition in the transfer market from Aston Villa, as per Radio Marca.

Mosquera made his senior debut in 2023 and has played 90 games. The Spanish defender has made 37 appearances in LaLiga for Valencia this season, helping his side keep eight clean sheets.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides update about Jurrien Timber's injury

Spanish tactician Mikel Arteta has said Dutch defender Jurrien Timber could return for the Gunners during the pre-season period. He missed the majority of the last season due to an ACL injury.

The Dutchman underwent ankle surgery last week, as he's expected to remain on the sidelines for a few more weeks. Mikel Arteta added that Timber's return depends on recovery. He said (via OneFootball):

"We don't know yet. It will depend on how three recovery goes. It will be weeks, but we don't know exactly how much. Hopefully, it will be somewhere near the pre-season, if everything goes well, but we don't know yet."

Jurrien Timber has played a significant role on Mikel Arteta's side this season. In 48 appearances across all competitions, the Dutchman has helped the side keep 17 clean sheets in addition to six goal contributions.

