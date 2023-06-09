PSG leading race to sign 26-year-old Manchester United target: Reports

According to The Telegraph, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are leading the race for Manchester United target Kim Min-jae. The 26-year-old was a crucial part of the Napoli team that won the Serie A this season. He was also named the league's defender of the season.

Min-jae has been heavily linked with a move away from Napoli. United are understood to be the player's long-term admirers. With Harry Maguire's future at the club uncertain, the Red Devils are keen on adding the South Korean to their roster.

However, the Parisians are also keen on reinforcing their defense as Sergio Ramos is leaving the club as a free agent. Marquinhos has failed to replicate his best form in recent times. Presnel Kimpembe, on the other hand, had an injury-plagued campaign last term.

Given Min-jae's quality, he could prove to be an asset for both PSG and Manchester United. The Parisians, though, are reportedly leading the race.

Paul Parker doesn't want PSG's Neymar at Manchester United

PSG superstar Neymar has been linked with a summer move. Manchester United are reportedly among the potential suitors for the Brazilian attacker. Chelsea are also among the interested parties.

Paul Parker, however, doesn't want Neymar at Old Trafford. He claimed that the Brazilian could cause disciplinary issues within the club. Parker told Apostogolos in a recent chat:

"I don't want Nèymar at Man United. No, not at all. If that were to happen, all you would have done was to go from the frying pan to the fire with the Ronaldo situation in mind. Erik ten Hag isn't drinking any alcohol as far as I'm concerned, so I couldn't imagine him taking a decision to bring in a modern version of Ronaldo in that sense. And if we were going to compare them on the pitch, Nèymar can't even lace Ronaldo's boots."

He added:

“If things aren't going his way, he will cause issues. He gets involved with players on the pitch, which causes other players to lose their discipline. I have seen it too many times at PSG and Brazil. He whines players up. I'm not saying that it's intentional, but he loses it. He can't deal with losing the ball.”

Neymar is only 31 and still has a lot of football left in him, hence, he could be a great addition to United. However, the Brazilian is often slammed for his lifestyle, which could potentially harm the Red Devils.

