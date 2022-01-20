PSG locker room 'takes for granted' that Zinedine Zidane will replace Mauricio Pochettino this summer: Reports

PSG are reportedly gearing up for former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to take over the reigns from Mauricio Pochettino in the summer. The Argentine has been linked with a move to Manchester United over recent months, with many people believing him to be the next manager in-charge at Old Trafford.

According to MARCA, PSG are ready to stick with Pochettino until the end of the season so as not to disrupt the squad midway through the campaign. However, the report states that the French club are already preparing for life after the Argentine and have lined up Zidane as his successor.

Manchester United are reportedly keen to bring in Pochettino as they look for a new permanent manager. The Red Devils appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager earlier this season but plan to bring in a long-term manager in the summer to take over from the 2022-23 season.

The Ligue 1 side are ready to let Pochettino go and want to bring in Zidane to usher in a new era at the club. The French giants are resigned to losing superstar striker Kylian Mbappe in the summer and want Zidane to help keep the club at the top, while also managing all the egos in the dressing room. The report also states that locker room are already preparing for the Frenchman's appointment.

Zidane famously led a star studded Real Madrid team to two La Ligas and three UEFA Champions League titles during his two stints as manager. The Frenchman has had experience with managing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, which will come in handy if he is brought in as PSG manager.

PSG hope Zidane can convince Mbappe to stay

Mbappe is linked with a move to Real Madrid

Another huge reason why PSG are keen on appointing Zidane as their new manager is because they hope the Frenchman can convince his compatriot Kylian Mbappe to extend his contract at the club.

Mbappe is in the final six months of his current contract and is permitted to negotiate with foreign clubs over a summer transfer. Spanish giants Real Madrid are currently the frontrunners for the Frenchman's signature, with the striker being vocal about his desire to move to the Bernabeu in the future.

Real Madrid made an attempt to sign Mbappe last summer, however their reported bid of €200 million was rejected by PSG. Los Blancos are expected to try and sign the striker again during this window. It remains to be seen whether the French club will be able to thwart their efforts.

