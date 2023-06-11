PSG make contact to sign Premier League attacker on a free transfer: Reports

According to Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have contacted Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha about a free transfer to the French club in the summer.

Zaha's contract with the Premier League club will expire on June 30. The Ivorian has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. PSG's interest, however, could change the situation.

Zaha has been a key player for Palace in recent years. He has made 458 appearances for the club, scoring 90 goals and providing 78 assists. The 30-year-old was once again a key player this season. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in 28 matches across competitions.

Given Zaha's talent, it shouldn't come as a surprise that clubs are showing interest in getting him on a free transfer. While he has a massive offer from Saudi Arabia, the player is reportedly keen to join a European club.

Thierry Henry spoke about links to PSG job

Thierry Henry has been linked with being a part of PSG's coaching crew next season.

Christophe Galter's time looks set to come to an end after just one season at the helm. The Parisians are said to be looking for a new manager and are reportedly close to finalizing a deal with Julian Nagelsmann. Reports have indicated that they want Henry as a part of Nagelsmann's coaching staff.

On the speculations and reports about him joining the French club, the Frenchman said (via PSG Talk):

“I saw a lot of people talking for me when I didn’t speak to anybody; OK, nobody and people are talking. There is recently a journalist that used the fact that he wanted to do an article about the show, which was a good article, but at one point, he talked about actually my contract … But he mentioned if I was going to be here next year, and I just said, ‘Well, I’m going to have to speak with and see the contract and how it’s going to go.’"

He added:

“But then he used my answer to talk about the rumors and see where it’s going to go, which I thought was out of order because your job as a journalist is not to lie to people … So I’m here at the moment, so we’re going to still have to talk."

Henry has previously worked as Belgium's assistant coach under Roberto Martinez. He has also briefly managed AS Monaco in Ligue 1 and Montreal Impact in the MLS.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes