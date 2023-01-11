PSG make decision on celebrating Lionel Messi's 2022 FIFA World Cup win at Parc des Princes ahead of Angers clash - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly decided not to celebrate Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup win at the Parc des Princes. The Ligue 1 leaders face Angers on Wednesday (January 11).

There had been reports that the Parisians would fete Messi for his triumph in Qatar with Argentina by celebrating before the clash with Angers. However, Le Parisien reports that PSG will not be holding festivities for their No. 10.

Messi won the FIFA World Cup for the first time as La Abiceleste beat France 4-2 on penalties in the final last month. He won the Golden Ball following a memorable campaign, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven games.

The Parisians have celebrated Messi's accomplishment by giving him a guard of honour when he returned to the Camp des Loges on January 4. He was also handed a trophy engraved with a golden star by the club's sporting advisor Luis Campos.

PSG may reportedly be holding a tribute in honour of former midfielder Modeste M'Bami and podiatrist Gilles Watelle. The duo recently passed away, and the French side may pay their respects before playing Angers.

Messi is set to make his first start for Christophe Galtier's side since the FIFA World Cup. He will look to add to his tally of 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 appearances across competitions. Galtier's men are atop Ligue 1 with a four-point lead over second-placed Lens. Meanwhile, Angers are bottom of the league, losing 13 of 17 games.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni says PSG's Lionel Messi could play next FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi celebrated winning his first FIFA World Cup trophy amid reports over his future in the national team. He had said before the tournament in Qatar that the campaign in Qatar would be his last.

However, the feeling of winning the illustrious competition may have turned his head. His national team boss Scaloni suggests that Messi could play at the 2026 edition, telling Radio Calvia:

"I think Messi can get to the next World Cup. It will depend a lot on what he wants, on whether he feels good. The doors will always be open. But he is happy on the pitch, and it would be very nice for us."

Lionel Messi will be about 39 by the time the next World Cup comes around, but fans will be eager to see him perform at the international tournament once again.

