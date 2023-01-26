PSG could make huge tactical reshuffle involving Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could reportedly introduce a tactical rejig involving Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe this campaign.

The Parisians are currently atop the 2022-23 Ligue 1 standings with 47 points from 19 games, three points clear of second-placed Lens. However, the club has been in a bit of a slump since the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, registering two losses in their last four league matches.

Meanwhile, Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe are in stellar form in the ongoing 2022-23 season. While the Argentine superstar has scored 13 goals and laid out 14 assists in 21 games, the Brazilian has registered 16 goals and 15 assists in 24 matches.

The former Monaco man, on the other hand, has netted a whopping 25 goals in 24 appearances.

Sholy Nation Sports @Sholynationsp Messi, Neymar & Mbappe trio have 107 goal contributions since the start of this season with club and country, we are still in January. 🤯



Unstoppable Messi, Neymar & Mbappe trio have 107 goal contributions since the start of this season with club and country, we are still in January. 🤯Unstoppable ⚽️ Messi, Neymar & Mbappe trio have 107 goal contributions since the start of this season with club and country, we are still in January. 🤯Unstoppable ⚡️ https://t.co/GxMcrPy74T

According to L'Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi, PSG head coach Christophe Galtier is aiming to switch to a 4-4-2 formation from his preferred 3-4-2-1 setup.

Should the Parisians sign a right winger in January, Galtier has plans to feature Mbappe and Messi as the offensive pair up front with Neymar patrolling on the left flank.

Considering Mbappe's finishing prowess and Messi's creative ability, the duo are likely to form an effective offensive partnership. Neymar, on the other hand, has ample experience of operating in wide roles.

PSG, on the other hand, are keeping tabs on Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech and Lyon winger Rayan Cherki as potential replacements for Pablo Sarabia. Earlier this month, the Spaniard sealed a permanent move to Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee in the region of €5 million.

The Parisians are next scheduled to be in action against Stade de Reims in a Ligue 1 clash at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (January 29).

Former PSG midfielder hits out at Messi, Mbappe and Neymar's defensive frailties

Speaking on Rothen s'enflamme, former PSG ace Jean-Michel Larque slammed Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar for their lack of defensive contributions. Pinpointing the Parisians' problems, he said:

"[Sergio] Ramos' performance crystallizes criticism, but I wouldn't want to blame all the ills, all the responsibilities of an unbalanced team on a single player. We often speak, tactically, of an unbalanced team with three superstar attackers who don't defend."

He added:

"There is a defence which is still in great difficulty, in my eyes, because the effort of the PSG leaders is constantly focused on the names in front."

Claiming his erstwhile club's UEFA Champions League campaign is in trouble due to their over-reliance on the offensive trio, Larque said:

"You only win a competition when you have guys who are able to make a difference, but you only win a big competition when you have a solid defence."

He continued:

"However, from [Gianluigi] Donnarumma to Ramos to even Marquinhos from time to time, it breaks my heart to say it, but PSG don't have a defence which gives hope of a great performance in the Champions League. And I hope I'm wrong."

Poll : 0 votes