PSG make important Kylian Mbappe decision that will likely be the end of Lionel Messi and Neymar at the club: Reports

The stage is set for a seismic shift in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as the club braces for the departure of Lionel Messi and Neymar. They are prepared to place their trust entirely on the shoulders of Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

This decision, as per L'Equipe (via Le10sport), is likely to mark the end of the Messi-Neymar-Mbappe (MNM) trio, with the France international predicted to be the sole survivor.

The rumored exit of Lionel Messi, whose contract is due to expire this coming June, is expected to significantly swell the coffers of the Paris-based club. Neymar, who the club is reportedly attempting to sell, will also provide the funds for rejuvenating the squad.

Their exit would mean assembling a team around their 2018 France World Cup-winning star Mbappe. PSG are keen to utilize him as their figurehead, pinning their hopes on the French forward to drive the team's success.

Earlier in the season, Neymar seemed to take the club's apparent desire to part ways with him rather harshly. According to the report (via Le10Sport), the Brazilian stalwart felt that it was his co-star, Mbappe, who had instigated this move.

Neymar was particularly stung by the notion that the young Frenchman could hold such sway in the club's decision-making process.

While there's no solid evidence suggesting that Mbappe played a key role in driving Neymar out, it is believed that the Samba star is convinced of his involvement. As for the future, it is speculated that Neymar and Messi may be set to thrill audiences elsewhere.

Lionel Messi might grace the pitches of Saudi Arabia, while Neymar could charm the English crowds. Messi's exit seems inevitable given his contract's impending expiry. Neymar's situation is trickier as he is under contract until 2027. Regardless, it's clear that PSG are determined to bid adieu to the two members, making room for new, vibrant players to enrich their squad.

They are willing to reshape their future around their superstar, Mbappe, even if it means parting ways with two leading players.

Emmanuel Petit has asked Neymar to follow in Lionel Messi's footsteps and leave PSG

Neymar is likely to leave PSG

Former France international Emmanuel Petit has urged Neymar to seek new pastures this summer. His potential departure from PSG has been the subject of intense speculation, with rumors swirling that both the player and the club are prepared for a parting of ways.

Petit expressed his disappointment at the fans' harsh treatment of the forward and encouraged him to follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi by exiting Paris. During an interview with RMC Sports, the former Arsenal man didn't mince words while addressing the situation.

He called out the Parisian fans and pundits, saying (via Daily Post):

“Everyone in Paris, on TV sets and even the famous Parisian supporters, keeps spitting on him. But I say it again, Neymar, go away! Do like Lionel Messi; go away. Don’t stay here in France and Paris. The accumulation of things that happened on and off the field, it went extremely far in the aggressiveness and on the things that were said about him. If I am in Neymar’s place, I will never stay in this club.”

The undercurrents of discontent are palpable, and PSG may be gearing up for a massive shakeup. With the Samba star's future hanging in the balance, European football will be keenly watching for his next move.

