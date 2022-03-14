PSG management disappointed with fans' decision to boo Lionel Messi and Neymar - Reports

PSG's hierarchy were not happy to see their fans jeer Neymar and Lionel Messi at the weekend, according to L'Equipe (via Get Football News France). The incident took place during their 3-0 win over FC Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

Mauricio Pochettino's side came into the game after exiting the Champions League in the Round of 16 stage following a loss to Real Madrid. The Parisian giants suffered a 3-1 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu last week.

PSG fans were not pleased to see their star-studded team get knocked out so early in the Champions League and decided to boo Messi and Neymar. The duo were particularly poor on the night in Madrid.

However, according to the aforementioned source, the club's management were disappointed by their fans' behavior on Sunday. They believe that supporters should consider themselves lucky to have a seven-time Ballon d'Or in Lionel Messi representing their team this season.

Get French Football News @GFFN

bit.ly/3i2UHyn PSG management believes supporters no longer realise the chance they have to see Lionel Messi at their club, as the Argentine was booed yesterday. (L'Éq) PSG management believes supporters no longer realise the chance they have to see Lionel Messi at their club, as the Argentine was booed yesterday. (L'Éq)bit.ly/3i2UHyn

It is worth mentioning that the two superstars were the first players to leave the pitch at the full-time whistle.

In the end the booing did not affect the players as PSG secured a routine 3-0 win over FC Bordeaux. Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Leandro Paredes were enough for the Ligue 1 giants to secure all three points.

Lionel Messi and Neymar have had underwhelming seasons for PSG

Lionel Messi has struggled to find consistent form for PSG since his free transfer from Barcelona in the summer of 2021. The 34-year-old forward has only managed to score seven goals and provided ten assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

However, only two of those goals have come in the league.

There were signs of bright form at the turn of the year when Lionel Messi scored once and provided six assists in five games in Ligue 1. However, that patch of form was short-lived.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Paris Saint-Germain stadium targeted with graffiti after Lionel Messi and Neymar booed Paris Saint-Germain stadium targeted with graffiti after Lionel Messi and Neymar booedmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/IJvJrG9Mkr

Neymar, on the other hand, has once again struggled with injuries this time around. The Brazilian forward missed a large chunk of the season after picking up an ankle injury in November.

He has scored just five goals and provided five assists in 20 matches this season.

There have also been rumors suggesting that PSG are looking to offload the 30-year-old forward in the upcoming transfer window. This is despite the fact that he has a contract at the club until the summer of 2025.

This could leave the club short on attackers going into the 2022-23 season. Kylian Mbappe is highly touted to leave the Parc des Princes and join Real Madrid at the end of the season on a free transfer.

