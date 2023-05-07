PSG management unhappy with squad player who tries to mimic Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are baffled by Hugo Ekitike's attempts to mimic the playing styles of superstar teammates Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. According to L'Equipe (via Le10Sport), some members of the hierarchy are less than pleased with the attitude and performance of the 20-year-old.

Ekitike, who made waves last season at Reims, has struggled to live up to expectations in his debut campaign with the Parisian giants. Despite a hefty €40 million price tag hanging over his head this summer, rumors are swirling that the promising talent could be on his way out of the French capital just a year after arriving.

The striker's subpar performances have raised eyebrows, but it is his attitude that has truly irked PSG's decision-makers. They believe Ekitike is trying too hard to imitate the flair and skill of Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar, resulting in a disjointed and less effective playing style. His inability to adapt and find his own footing in the star-studded lineup has left the club's management displeased.

The club's recruitment of Luis Campos has also come under fire, as his high-profile signing of Ekitike has proven to be a flop thus far. The 20-year-old has only managed four goals and three assists in 28 appearances this season across competitions.

With the youngster's future at the club now uncertain, it remains to be seen whether he can turn his fortunes around and become the player that PSG thought they were getting.

In the meantime, the club's management will undoubtedly be looking for ways to address the situation and get the best out of their young asset.

PSG bans 450 Ultras from attending match amid Lionel Messi and Neymar tensions

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly revoked the match tickets of 450 ultras for their upcoming league game against Troyes. The move comes in the wake of growing tensions between the ultras and star players Lionel Messi and Neymar, both of whom have been linked potential summer departures.

The ultras had assembled outside PSG's headquarters earlier in the week, where they engaged in profanity-laced chants aimed at Lionel Messi. Some even went as far as traveling to Neymar's residence. This backlash follows reports (via Mirror) that the club would no longer prioritize a new deal for the Argentine World Cup winner.

RMC Sport (via Get French Football News) revealed that 450 members of the Collectif Ultras Paris group have been barred from attending the match against Troyes. French sports daily L'Equipe (via Mirror) has linked the banning decision to the protests that transpired during the week.

Poll : 0 votes