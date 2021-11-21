PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino could become Manchester United boss at the end of the season - Reports

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino could be a candidate to take charge as Manchester United manager at the end of the season, according to The Guardian. The Argentine tactician has never played down the prospect of being interested in the Red Devils managerial job.

Manchester United have finally pulled the plug on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian has been under immense pressure this season and the Red Devils were left with no choice but to sack him following their defeat to Watford.

Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.

The Old Trafford outfit have named former midfielder Michael Carrick as their caretaker manager for the time being. According to reports, Manchester United are looking to bring in an interim coach to manage the side until the end of the season.

They are then expected to appoint a long-term manager ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Manchester United have been linked with a host of names recently, including former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui.

PSG manager Pochettino is another person who has been heavily linked with the Manchester United managerial job. According to reports, the Argentinean could be a serious candidate to take charge of the club at the end of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino could be a candidate to take over at Old Trafford in the summer. The PSG manager has never played down the prospect of being interested in United and it is understood he would not do so now.

Manchester United were interested in Pochettino during his stint with Tottenham Hotspur. However, he went on to take the reins at PSG after the Red Devils decided against moving for him.

Pochettino has never played down the prospect of taking charge as Manchester United's manager in the past and reportedly would not do so now. It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will make a move for him next summer.

PSG have no desire to lose Mauricio Pochettino mid-season amid Manchester United links

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is being heavily linked with the Manchester United managerial job. However, the Parisians have no desire to change manager mid-season despite many not being convinced about the Argentinean.

The Ligue 1 giants extended Pochettino's contract until the summer of 2023 this year. PSG will now only sanction a move for the former Tottenham manager at the end of the season.

Apart from Pochettino, former Real Madrid boss Zidane and Sevilla manager Lopetegui have been linked with the Manchester United managerial job. Zidane has also been associated with a move to PSG.

It remains to be seen who Manchester United will appoint as the long-term replacement for Solskjaer.

