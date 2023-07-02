PSG and Manchester United deemed favorites to sign Portuguese star this summer – Reports

According to A Bola, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United are leading the race for Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos in the summer.

Ramos currently plays for Benfica and has recently been one of the most promising strikers in European football. The 22-year-old scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists in 47 matches across all competitions this past season.

Fans might remember when Ramos scored a hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Clubs across Europe have been keeping an eye on him since.

PSG are keen on signing a new attacker in the summer after Lionel Messi left the club. While Napoli's Victor Osimhen is topping their wishlist. Ramos could serve as a more cost-effective alternative.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are also in the search of a new striker. Wout Weghorst is back at Burnley at the end of his loan spell. The Red Devils were keen on signing Harry Kane. The Englishman, though, is closer to a move to Bayern Munich. Hence, Ramos has caught the club's radar.

The youngster is contracted with Benfica until 2025-26 and has an estimated market value of €50 million (according to Transfermarkt). It would be smart for any club to wrap up his signature before his market value further inflates.

Manchester United are looking to sign former PSG goalkeeper

David de Gea's Manchester United contract has expired. While the club and the player remain in touch, the Spaniard might not stay at the club, meaning United need a new goalkeeper.

They have reportedly turned their attention toward German goalkeeper Kevin Trapp as an alternative to De Gea. Trapp currently plays for the Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

He has previously played for PSG in his career as well. Trapp is an experienced goalkeeper in European football. The Red Devils can secure a deal for him in the £10 million range.

