PSG and Manchester United interested in signing Barcelona target - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly (via Mundo Deportivo) hoping for Bayern Munich to take Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Robert Lewandowski’s wishes into account while negotiating transfer talks. The Poland international supposedly wishes to play at Camp Nou, but Barca may not be in a financial position to compete with other interested parties.

Having plied his trade at Bayern Munich for eight long years, Robert Lewandowski has expressed his desire to leave the club this summer. Following Saturday’s (May 14) 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg, Lewandowski explicitly stated that he was “not going to extend” his contract with the Bavarians.

The Pole also added that he probably played his “last game” for the reigning German champions. Lewandowski, who has scored 35 Bundesliga goals this season, still has over a year left on his contract with Bayern.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona are unlikely to be able to afford Robert Lewandowski, who would cost around €60m from Bayern Munich, so his options are limited.



(Source: twitter.com/deadlinedayliv… Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Chelsea have an interest in signing Robert Lewandowski this summer despite him favouring a move to Barcelona. If Barça cannot agree a deal with Bayern, Chelsea would look to swoop in.



(Source: Chelsea have an interest in signing Robert Lewandowski this summer despite him favouring a move to Barcelona. If Barça cannot agree a deal with Bayern, Chelsea would look to swoop in.(Source: @guardian_sport 🚨 Chelsea have an interest in signing Robert Lewandowski this summer despite him favouring a move to Barcelona. If Barça cannot agree a deal with Bayern, Chelsea would look to swoop in. (Source: @guardian_sport) https://t.co/TX5q1tKlPu Barcelona are unlikely to be able to afford Robert Lewandowski, who would cost around €60m from Bayern Munich, so his options are limited.(Source: @lequipe 🚨 Barcelona are unlikely to be able to afford Robert Lewandowski, who would cost around €60m from Bayern Munich, so his options are limited. (Source: @lequipe) twitter.com/deadlinedayliv…

Barcelona, who have been interested in acquiring Lewandowski’s services for a while now, have taken the striker’s declaration in their stride. They are preparing to enter negotiations with Bayern Munich but understand that it won’t be easy, especially now with Manchester United and PSG also interested.

Courtesy of the financial constraints enforced upon them by La Liga, Barcelona might not be able outbid PSG or Manchester United. So, they are hoping for Bayern to listen to Lewandowski’s wishes and allow him to move to his preferred destination: Camp Nou.

Even if Bayern show Lewandowski the kindness of allowing him to move to his favorite club, it is unlikely to be cheap. The club are reportedly expecting something in the region of €40million for the soon-to-be 34-year-old’s (August) services.

PSG could hamper Barcelona’s transfer plans

As per the aforementioned report, Ligue 1 giants PSG have entered the race for Lewandowski. Paris are yet to convince Kylian Mbappe to stay in France, meaning they are likely to lose him for free this summer. If he departs, the Parisians could look for a player who can match his goal output, and there’s hardly a better candidate than Lewandowski.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Barça are not in contact with Bayern yet - but Lewa would be ready to accept their contract proposal: deal until June 2025. Lewandowski’s agent Zahavi will push with Bayern to open talks to sell him “as soon as possible”. His main priority is still the same: Barcelona.Barça are not in contact with Bayern yet - but Lewa would be ready to accept their contract proposal: deal until June 2025. Lewandowski’s agent Zahavi will push with Bayern to open talks to sell him “as soon as possible”. His main priority is still the same: Barcelona. 🚨⭐️ #FCBBarça are not in contact with Bayern yet - but Lewa would be ready to accept their contract proposal: deal until June 2025. https://t.co/bKDHLeNEsl

Lewandowski, who is leading the Golden Shoe race this season, is looking for a change of scenery, and Paris could be a pleasant destination. Of course, Lewandowski has reportedly expressed his desire to move to Camp Nou, but we don’t believe it’d be easy for him to ignore Paris.

The financial prospect, alongside the allure of playing alongside former Barca-duo Lionel Messi and Neymar, could give the Parisians a considerable edge in Lewandowski’s pursuit.

Edited by Diptanil Roy