PSG and Manchester United involved in race to sign Brazilian striker: Reports

PSG and Manchester United are reportedly fighting it out for Marcos Leonardo. The young Brazilian striker has been in top form for Santos and is leading the attack in the U20 World Cup too.

As per a report in 90min, the two European sides are keen on signing Leonardo this summer. They are impressed with his performance at the U20 World Cup and are looking lure him to away from Santos.

The 20-year-old has scored four goals and assisted twice in his 11 Paulistão A1 - Primeira Fase matches this season. The striker has added three goals in three games at the World Cup, and that has surprised the scouts.

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that he wants to add a striker this summer and was quoted by Manchester Evening News as saying:

"Everyone knows, it's not a secret that over the whole season we have had a shortage of No. 9s. First, we had the dropout of Ronaldo, then Anthony Martial was often not available, Jadon Sancho was often not available, then you have a shortage of frontline players. With fewer players we have to cover many games, so we definitely need players in the frontline who strengthen the squad."

Manchester United are ready to let go of Anthony Martial, as he has been injured more often than not this season.

PSG star told to join Manchester United by Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand has advised Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG soon. He wants the Frenchman to join his former side, Manchester United, and test himself in the Premier League.

While speaking on BT Sport, the Red Devils legend said:

“He’s the most devastating player to watch on the planet right now. I love watching him. I think to go to the next level, he needs to go to a more competitive league. I think as much as he’s been great for PSG and they’ve been great for him, he’s won the World Cup and now he’ll want to win the Champions League and I don’t see that happening there."

He added:

“[He should move to] Man United! The Premier League is the best, most entertaining league in the world, the most competitive league in the world 100%. I’d love to see him come here – but nowhere else but Man United if he comes to England!”

However, Mbappe has confirmed that he will not be leaving PSG this summer and plans to honor his contract. The striker has a season left on his contract but is unlikely to trigger the optional year to extend his stay until 2025.

Real Madrid have been interested in Mbappe for some time, and he was close to joining them last summer. However, he made a dramatic U-turn and signed a new deal in Paris.

