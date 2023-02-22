PSG and Manchester United have made 'blank check' offers to sign Real Madrid superstar in the summer - Reports

According to El Nacional, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United have reportedly made a 'blank check' offer to sign 22-year-old Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius has been a supreme player for Los Blancos in recent times. While it took some time initially for the Brazilian to settle into life in the Spanish capital, he has been exceptional since finding his rhythm. Since his arrival in 2018, Vinicius has made 205 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 54 goals and providing 52 assists.

The attacker has once again been in impressive form this season, scoring 18 goals and providing nine assists in 35 matches this campaign. He bagged a brace as Los Blancos earned a thumping 5-2 away win over Liverpool in their latest match.

Liverpool's arch-rivals, Manchester United, are interested in signing the winger as well, according to the aforementioned report.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #UCL Vinicius Junior: “This is Real Madrid. I want to stay here, continue to making more history — this is my home” Vinicius Junior: “This is Real Madrid. I want to stay here, continue to making more history — this is my home” ⚪️🇧🇷 #UCL https://t.co/mtC3HTLIUn

PSG, on the other hand, are looking to part ways with Neymar Jr. in the summer. They have reportedly turned their attention to Vinicius to fill the void if Neymar leaves.

The 22-year-old is contracted to Real Madrid until the end of the 2023-24 season. Given his importance in the team, it's highly unlikely that Los Blancos will let the Brazilian go.

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde claimed Vinicius Junior helped the team to launch comeback against Liverpool

Real Madrid launched a dramatic comeback to better Liverpool by a scoreline of 5-2 after finding themselves trailing by 2-0 after 14 minutes. Speaking after the match, Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde lauded Vinicius Junior for his performance.

He said (via Real Madrid's official website):

"What Ancelotti said to us at half-time is important. He said a lot of things in a few words. He backed us at the right time and it helped us to get back on our feet. He told us that we could win, that we had to go out focused."

Valverde further added:

"We made mistakes and they scored two goals. That desire to keep a clean sheet and play a good game came crashing down, but we were able to fight back and show a lot of pride. The coach was very calm at half-time. He told us that we'd win, that we'd keep looking for the spaces, that we'd find them because we have the squad to do that."

Los Blancos will return to action on February 25 in a La Liga clash as they face Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby.

Poll : 0 votes