PSG and Manchester United monitoring ex-Chelsea attacker who won't be sold for less than €80 million: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United are both reportedly monitoring Roma striker Tammy Abraham, who previously played for Chelsea. Both clubs are on the lookout for a striker and could move for the Englishman this summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, PSG and Manchester United scouts were in attendance for Roma's latest Serie A encounter against Milan. The report added that this wasn't the first time that the Red Devils have scouted Abraham this season.

To his advantage, the former Chelsea striker managed to get on the scoresheet in injury time but couldn't help Roma win the game as Milan hit back through Alexis Saelemaekers even deeper into the added time.

Since joining the Serie A side for €40 million in the 2021 summer window, he has scored 36 goals and provided 12 assists in 98 appearances. He was an instant hit upon arrival, scoring 27 goals in his first season across competitions.

This term, however, he is yet to hit the double digits in goal, with nine strikes in 45 matches.

The two interested parties could have to shell out €80 million or more to sign the striker as he will still have two years remaining on his contract after the ongoing season.

Why PSG and Manchester United need a number nine

Both PSG and Manchester United are aiming to sign a top-class striker in the summer window later this year.

The French giants look set to lose Lionel Messi, who has his contract expiring at the end of the ongoing season. Barcelona are reportedly leading the race for his signature, with a PSG extension looking like a lost cause now.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are yet to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract was terminated in November last year following his explosive interview with TV personality Piers Morgan.

They signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley but the Netherlands international could not be a permanent solution. Anthony Martial has blown hot and cold, and has a dodgy injury history as well.

Therefore, it is imperative for Erik ten Hag and Co. to sign a striker this summer. They have been heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

It remains to be seen who they will eventually end up signing in the summer window.

