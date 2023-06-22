PSG meet entourage of player linked with potential move to Manchester United - Reports

According to Foot Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) director Luis Campos met with Manchester United target Jean-Claire Todibo's representatives. The Parisians are looking to reinforce their defense.

Sergio Ramos will be leaving the Parisians when his contract ends on June 30, 2023. Presnel Kimpembe had an injury-plagued campaign last season. Marquinhos, on the other hand, has failed to replicate his best form.

While the Parisians will be securing the services of Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan, they are looking to buy more players, and Todibo has emerged as a target for PSG. The 23-year-old had a good campaign with OGC Nice last term, helping them keep 13 clean sheets in 46 appearances across competitions.

According to L'Equipe, Manchester United are also interested in the player. Erik ten Hag is looking to strengthen his backline and add alternatives to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as United are back in the UEFA Champions League next season.

However, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is reportedly very keen on signing Tobido. Hence, a two-horse transfer race could take place for the defender.

Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on former PSG star

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are monitoring PSV Eindhoven star Xavi Simons. The 20-year-old scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in 48 matches across competitions last season.

PSG have a buy-back clause in Simons' contract. Romano added that the decision to return to the Parisian club depends only on the player. He further added that the Red Devils, along with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and more, are keeping tabs on the youngster.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Twitter:

"Paris Saint-Germain buy back clause for Xavi Simons is just €6m! It can only be activated in July, from 1 to 31st. The final decision is ONLY up to the player. He’s waiting to hear from PSG. Man Utd, Arsenal, Brighton, Spurs, BVB and Leipzig asked to be informed."

Simons, a La Masia product, played for the youth academies of the Parisian club. The Dutchman has made 11 appearances for the senior team, providing one assist. Simons joined PSV last summer, however, he could be on the move yet again this summer.

