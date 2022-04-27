PSG monitoring situation of 24-year-old Barcelona star - Reports 

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in acquiring the services of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, as per Sport. The French outfit tried to sign the player in 2019, but the Dutchman only wanted to move to Camp Nou.

Frenkie de Jong, the standout performer of the 2018-19 Ajax team that beat Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16, is a sought-after midfielder. The Dutch international is excellent on the ball, possesses impressive vision and is also capable of finding the back of the net. Yet, for all his qualities, he is not considered to be an untouchable member of Xavi’s Barcelona squad.

As per the aforementioned report, PSG are aware of the uncertainties surrounding the player’s future and have already contacted his agent. The French club have communicated that they would look to sign the player if Barcelona decide to sell him in the summer. Bayern Munich and Manchester United have also expressed their interest in him.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Julian Nagelsmann has personally requested the signing of Frenkie de Jong for Bayern Munich. Manchester United are also interested. The player wants to stay, but the club would study offers close to €80m for him. Julian Nagelsmann has personally requested the signing of Frenkie de Jong for Bayern Munich. Manchester United are also interested. The player wants to stay, but the club would study offers close to €80m for him.— @sport https://t.co/MRFV71PkuJ

Xavi’s side are yet to transfer list the midfielder but are listening to offers through intermediaries. They value the player but could be compelled to let him go if a mega offer arrives.

It’s understood that De Jong is not satisfied with his recent performances and does not like the fact that Xavi has started subbing him off. Both parties are in limbo right now, which could change if the correct offer arrives in the coming weeks.

Champions League aspirants PSG lack versatile and creative midfield options and could do with a player of De Jong’s qualities. It remains to be seen whether they will make a big enough offer to force the Catalans to take notice.

PSG-target Frenkie de Jong not an ‘untouchable’ at Barcelona

With the Blaugrana planning a massive overhaul in the summer, De Jong’s future is seemingly up in the air. In an earlier report, Sport claimed that the Catalans only saw Gavi, Nico Gonzalez and Pedri as untouchable midfielders. The 24-year-old’s exclusion from the list comes as a bit of a surprise, especially considering the sum the club paid for him (€86 million) in 2019.

barcacentre @barcacentre The dressing room has noticed that Frenkie de Jong is not the same after the departure of his compatriot Ronald Koeman. [sport] The dressing room has noticed that Frenkie de Jong is not the same after the departure of his compatriot Ronald Koeman. [sport]

The former Ajax midfielder has not always covered himself in glory, but he is generally a dependable midfielder. In 28 La Liga matches this season, the Netherlands international has three goals and three assists, which isn’t bad for a central midfielder.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee