PSG moving fast to sign Liverpool and Tottenham target - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have entered the race to sign Tottenham and Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat. Reports suggest the Ligue 1 side are moving quickly to seal the transfer.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, PSG is looking to strengthen their midfield with Amrabat. The French champions are keen on strengthening their side and plan to move before the transfer window opens.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 51 - Sofyan Amrabat recovered possession of the ball 51 times during the 2022 World Cup, the most of any player on record at a single edition for an African nation (1966 onwards). Hustle. 51 - Sofyan Amrabat recovered possession of the ball 51 times during the 2022 World Cup, the most of any player on record at a single edition for an African nation (1966 onwards). Hustle. https://t.co/XYJXTqrM5l

PSG were not looking for reinforcements in the January window but have decided to make a swift move for Amrabat. The Moroccan star impressed at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup and has attracted interest from the Premier League.

Liverpool and Tottenham are said to be leading the chase for the Fiorentina star, which has seen PSG react. The Ligue 1 side do not want to let slip of the midfielder despite just renewing Marco Verratti's deal.

Liverpool urged to sign PSG target

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Morocco boss warns Fiorentina amid interest in Sofyan Amrabat trib.al/o46MJbc Morocco boss warns Fiorentina amid interest in Sofyan Amrabat trib.al/o46MJbc

Liverpool have been urged to make a move for Sofyan Amrabat, as the Reds are in the market for a midfielder. Jurgen Klopp's side have Enzo Fernandes and Jude Bellingham on their radar, but pundits believe the Fiorentina star would be a good choice.

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol was on ESPN when he claimed that the Moroccan star was better than all the midfielders at his former club right now. He said:

"You look at Liverpool and what they have available in the middle of the park. He is kind of head and shoulders above what they have got. We are looking at Naby Keita, who is never going to do it at Liverpool now. What else have we got? We have the OX. James Milner. I mean, come on!"

Glen Johnson was full of praise for the midfielder and told The Games Room:

"He's looking really good. He breaks the play up really well, he's comfortable on the ball, but what's impressed me most is how calm he is. Against Portugal, Morocco was right up against it, and rather than just receiving the ball and booting it away in panic, he was still trying to play. I do believe he could be a good player for Liverpool."

The Reds have announced the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV and are now working on their next transfer.

