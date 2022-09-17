PSG must trigger €250 million release clause to sign 27-year-old star as European giants have no intention to enter talks with Nasser Al-Khelaifi: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will reportedly have to trigger the €250 million release clause in Ferland Mendy's contract if they are to sign from Real Madrid. As per El Nacional, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is not willing to enter negotiations with PSG after the Kylian Mbappe saga.

The French giants have a long-standing interest in the Real Madrid left-back, after letting him go at the age of 17. However, if they have to bring the Frenchman back to the Parc des Princes, they will have to fork out €250 million.

The Ligue 1 champions were interested in Mendy when he was at Olympique Lyonnais but missed out on his signing to Spanish giants Real Madrid. Mendy has won six trophies for Los Blancos following his move to the club in 2019 but has been far from extraordinary.

It is also understood that the signing of Antonio Rudiger will push David Alaba to left-back, limiting Mendy's first-team opportunities.

Real Madrid News @onlyrmcfnews | Real Madrid have only lost 2 games in LaLiga since the 2019/20 season when Ferland Mendy has been a starter.



◉ 66 Starts

◉ 50 Wins

◉ 14 Draws

Chelsea reportedly made an enquiry for Medy last summer but did not pursue a deal having been quoted an asking price of €60 million.

El Nacional claims that Real Madrid will not negotiate with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi after the humiliation of the Kylian Mbappe saga. That means Paris Saint-Germain will have no option but to trigger Mendy's €250 million release clause to seal a move for the defender.

It is also claimed that the left-back is happy to stay at Real Madrid if he remains a starter this season. However, the Frenchman could demand a move if he loses his place in the starting XI.

PSG seem to have plenty of quality and depth at left-back already

Despite the French giants' interest in Mendy being pretty well-documented, there seems to be little room for the Frenchman at the Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 champions already have Nuno Mendes and Juan Bernat at left-back, who are both quality options. Mendes is just 20 and is regarded very highly while Bernat is more than capable of filling in for the Portuguese international when needed.

With Nuno Mendes at their disposal, who has a higher ceiling than 27-year-old Mendy, PSG's interest in him seems to make little sense.

