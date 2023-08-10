Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly named their price for forward Neymar amidst interest from Barcelona and Saudi Arabia. The Brazilian still has two years left on his contract but recent reports have linked him with an exit.

Now according to journalist Ben Jacobs (via PSGhub), the Ligue 1 giants have put a €60 million price tag on Neymar. Interested parties from Saudi Arabia, however, are not willing to go over €45 million, which could see the player stay put in Europe.

According to journalist Miguel Delaney, Barcelona are also exploring options to get their former superstar back on board. The Brazil international left Camp Nou in 2017 in a record €222 million deal to join PSG.

Barca are hoping to convince the French side for a season-long loan for Neymar with an option to sign him permanently next summer. Delaney has also claimed that the player is reluctant to move to the Middle East, making the Catalan side the favorites in the transfer saga.

Moreover, Sky Sports reported on Tuesday, August 8, that Neymar has told PSG that he wants to leave the club this summer.

The Brazilian has had a turbulent time in Paris, failing to lead the club to the UEFA Champions League, which has attracted a lot of criticism from fans and pundits. Nevertheless, he has 118 goals and provided 77 assists in 173 appearances across competitions for the club.

PSG could be without Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi after the summer window

The ongoing summer window could see a massive exodus from PSG, with Lionel Messi having already joined MLS side Inter Miami. Sergio Ramos has left the club as a free agent as well and midfielder Marco Verrati has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, both Neymar and Mbappe could end up being sold as well. While the former has been linked with Barcelona and Saudi Arabia, Real Madrid are heavily interested in his French teammate.

Mbappe decided against triggering a one-year extension on his current PSG deal, which has seen him enter the final 12 months of his contract with them. The French club are now reportedly adamant about selling him this summer for a substantial fee rather than risk losing him for a free next year.