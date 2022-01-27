PSG offer four players as part of Tanguy Ndombele swap deal to Tottenham - Reports

PSG have set their sights on Tottenham Hotspur misfit Tanguy Ndombele. The Ligue 1 heavyweights are keen to bring him to the Parc des Princes but face competition from Valencia, who have emerged as prime contenders for the midfielder's signature.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Tottenham have reached an agreement with Valencia regarding the loan of Tanguy Ndombélé for the next 6 months! They are still waiting to see if the player wants to join PSG.



(Source: Tottenham have reached an agreement with Valencia regarding the loan of Tanguy Ndombélé for the next 6 months! They are still waiting to see if the player wants to join PSG.(Source: @JulienMaynard

Ndombele, who joined Tottenham for €62 million from Lyon in 2019, is facing an uncertain future in London. The Frenchman has struggled to force his way into new manager Antonio Conte's plans, playing only a bit-part role under the Italian.

His performances on the field haven't been convincing enough and Ndombele's days in north London seem numbered.

PSG reportedly have him on their radar. They have proposed a loan spell until the end of the season with the club offering to pay his wages in full.

To stay ahead of their competitors, the Parisians even offered Tottenham four of their players in exchange. According to reports from Foot Mercato, Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes, Danilo and Julian Draxler were offered to Spurs, but they refused to sign any of them.

PSG want to get Ndombele on board before Monday but with time running out, they will have to come up with something quick.

The Spurs Express @TheSpursExpress 🥇| Tanguy Ndombele is not interested in joining Everton or Valencia, who have both been linked, with his heart set on a reunion with Poch at PSG. @Dan_KP 🥇| Tanguy Ndombele is not interested in joining Everton or Valencia, who have both been linked, with his heart set on a reunion with Poch at PSG. @Dan_KP

As far as the player is concerned, he's open to the idea of moving to the French capital, as the midfielder thinks he can recapture his mojo under his former Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Having also made eight appearances for Les Blues, Ndombele enjoys a good relationship with PSG starlet Kylian Mbappe.

PSG looking to reduce their wage bill

The Parisians have an enormous wage bill, one of the highest in Europe, and are currently looking to bring it down with the sale of some of the aforementioned players.

None of Draxler, Herrera, Danilo and Paredes have featured regularly for the French giants this season. Their sale would help the club raise funds for the Ndombele transfer, with Ousmane Dembele also expected to join them sooner or later.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava