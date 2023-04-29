PSG ‘one step closer’ to losing Lionel Messi and Neymar as superstar duo find out potential next destinations: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are very close to losing Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. The South American duo became teammates once again in 2021 after Barcelona were unable to renew Messi's contract and the Argentine left on a free transfer.

The pair reunited after the glittering spell they had at Barca. Their chemistry reignited in no time. They have shared the pitch 45 times for the Parisian club, combining for 11 goals. They have already won the Ligue 1 title, among other trophies, since becoming teammates again.

However, the partnership might be coming to an end yet again. Lionel Messi is currently in the final months of his contract with the French giants. He is yet to sign an extension. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona.

Neymar, meanwhile, has been linked with a shock move to Premier League giants Manchester United. PSG and United could soon end up having the same owners. Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is looking to buy the EPL side from the Glazers. If the Qatari owners manage to acquire one of the biggest clubs in the world, they would look to strengthen the team and the Brazilian might join the Red Devils as a result.

Former PSG star spoke about lack of playing time due to the presence of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

While Pablo Sarabia played 98 matches for PSG, he was never a regular fixture. The Spaniard often spent loan spells away from the club. Sarabia scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists during his time in the French capital.

Due to the presence of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, it was hard for Sarabia to get regular playing time. He eventually joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in January. Speaking about his time in France, Sarabia recently told AS:

"In Paris, I couldn't play or have my space. With the top three, it was very difficult, obviously. The level they had was incredible and even more so before the World Cup, when they were spectacular."

Since his move to the Premier League, Sarabia has scored one goal in 12 appearances for the English club. The 30-year-old forward is clearly yet to find his best form for a struggling Wolves side.

Poll : 0 votes