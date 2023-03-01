PSG would be open to sell Kylian Mbappe if they receive mammoth €200m transfer fee - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to sell Kylian Mbappe, but they have put a mammoth price tag on him. The Ligue 1 side are looking to make a profit on the €180 million they paid to sign the striker from AS Monaco.

As per a report in Le10Sport, Mbappe is set to get his wish to leave PSG in the summer. However, the French side are only interested in selling him for €200 million.

Real Madrid made two bids to sign him in 2021, which were reported to be €160 million and €180 million. PSG rejected both as they were keen to keep him for the season despite him being in the final 12 months of his contract.

Los Blancos were confident of signing the striker for free last summer, but the Frenchman penned a new deal at the Parc des Princes.

Florentino Perez was left furious and said:

"His dream was to play at Madrid, we wanted to do it last August and they didn't let him leave, he kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid and like 15 days before he changed the situation. This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring, he is another one, who must have changed his dream."

PSG star Kylian Mbappe still dreaming of a move to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe signed a new deal at PSG but is still keen on playing for Real Madrid in the future. The striker admitted that he was not giving up on the move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

He told the BBC:

"Never over, never over. The only thing is that now I have signed a contract for three years more. You never know what can happen in the future. I give up to think about the future, I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris Saint-Germain."

Mbappe confirmed he spoke to Florentino Perez after his u-turn and said:

"I spoke to the president of Real Madrid because I have a lot of respect for him and the club. I think it was important to say it personally that I wasn't going to go. To be a great player [you have] to be honest and everything was great and good because we have a good relationship."

Los Blancos are in the market for a striker as they look to sign a Karim Benzema replacement and could make a move for Kylian Mbappe.

