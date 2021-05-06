PSG open talks with Barcelona star Lionel Messi - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly begun talks with Barcelona star Lionel Messi. The Ligue 1 side are keen on signing the Argentine and are willing to offer him anything he wants to sign for PSG.

According to a report in Le Parisien, PSG have contacted Lionel Messi's representatives about a summer move. The French side are desperate to win the Champions League and believe the Argentine can help them get to the pinnacle of European football.

Lionel Messi is yet to take a decision on his future after his contract at Barcelona expires in the summer. The forward is keeping his options open and PSG among a host of clubs interested in signing the forward.

With Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's contracts at PSG expiring soon, the Ligue 1 side are hoping that getting Lionel Messi to join the club will help convince the two superstars to stay in Paris.

Will Lionel Messi leave Barcelona?

Ronaldo Koeman has repeatedly been asked by the media if he had any idea about Lionel Messi's future. The Barcelona manager has been quick to distance himself from the rumors and claimed he was not involved in the decision-making at the club.

The Dutch manager has openly claimed Lionel Messi will be the one to take a call on his future. Koeman has stated that he hopes the Argentine will reject offers and stay at Camp Nou.

"I said the other day: I think there's one person that can decide his future and that is Leo Messi himself. Us, as a club, and me, as a manager, of course, I would like if he stays here for many more years. We can try to make him feel good, make sure he's happy. Because if he's happy, like he is this season, he gives us a lot of quality, which we need," said Koeman.

"He is a player with incredible talent and, on top of that, I think his morale is also very high at the moment. He's got good energy and he helps us a lot. The future is in his hands," Koeman added.

Apart from PSG, Manchester City and Inter Milan have also been linked with a move for Lionel Messi. The Argentine tried to leave the club last summer but stayed as he did not want to get into a legal battle with Barcelona.