PSG outcast closing in on move to join MLS club in January - Reports

Keylor Navas' situation at PSG has not changed despite Luis Enrique taking over at the club. The goalkeeper remains the second choice but is being offered an escape route by Nashville SC.

As per a report in Fichajes, Navas has been added to the transfer list by Nashville SC ahead of the winter window. They are keen on adding a goalkeeper and see the Costa Rican star as the ideal fit.

The MLS side are looking to add competition to the squad to battle Joe Willis for the #1 spot. However, they are looking at experienced players and not young goalkeepers.

PSG are ready to sell in the winter window, as they have no plans to offer him a new deal. The goalkeeper's current deal expires next summer, and they are looking to cash in soon.

The report claims Navas is also keen on moving to the MLS side as he eyes regular game time.

PSG star Keylor Navas is keen on paying regularly

PSG star Keylor Navas spent the second half of last season at Nottingham Forest. He claimed that the plan was just to be on the pitch more often, and he believed it was the right decision to leave on loan.

He was quoted by ESPN as saying:

“I always felt in good condition to play. When I was in Paris, nobody could tell that I was causing problems, that I was not training, or that I was not working well. On the contrary, I wanted to help; I wanted to train even more and show that I could play. But unfortunately, I didn’t have the opportunity.”

He added:

"I didn't like the situation I was living in Paris. I wanted to feel that the team wanted me. When you arrive and you are given responsibilities, and the opportunity to help, it pushed me to make this decision. For all footballers, playing is important."

He further stated:

"Because it's not just our job, it's also something we love to do. Being on the pitch is the most enjoyable time in football. And I wanted to find myself in that position again."

Navas continued:

Keylor Navas joined PSG from Real Madrid in 2019 and has played 108 matches for the Ligue 1 side.