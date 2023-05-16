PSG plan to offer more than €65 million for Arsenal star to replace Lionel Messi but could face competition from European rivals: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly set sights on signing Martin Odegaard from Arsenal as Lionel Messi's replacement. The Ligue 1 side are not alone in the chase as they will face competition from Bayern Munich.

As per a report in El Nacional, PSG are keen on signing Odegaard after his impressive season with Arsenal. The French champions have been keeping tabs on the Norwegian and have decided to make a €65 million move.

The report claims that Thomas Tuchel is also a big fan of the Arsenal captain and has asked Bayern Munich to make a move. The Bundesliga side are yet to decide on the possible transfer but have not ruled out a move.

El Nacional add that Odegaard has no interest in returning to Real Madrid and will opt for any other transfer if he is to leave. The Norwegian does not want to work with Florentino Perez again.

PSG target keen on staying at Arsenal

Martin Odegaard has said that he is happy at Arsenal and has no plans to leave the club any time soon. The former Real Madrid star is proud to be the captain of the club and said in his The Players’ Tribune article:

"I'm so proud to be captain of this club and I feel like I'm going to be here a long time. There are no limits on what we can achieve. No one can tell me otherwise."

He also spoke about his decision to join the Gunners and added:

"I spoke to Mikel Arteta on a Zoom call and he told me all about the project. At the time, Arsenal were not doing well. They were way down like 15th in the table, but that meeting… Honestly, I challenge anyone to come away from a meeting with Arteta and not believe everything he tells you. He is next level. It's hard to explain. He's passionate, he's intense and sometimes, yeah, he's a bit crazy… but when he speaks, you understand that whatever he says will happen, will happen."

The PSG target continued:

"He told me his plan, everything he was building towards. He knew exactly what needed to change at the club. He told me all about these amazing young players in the squad — [Bukayo] Saka, [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Emile] Smith Rowe, etc., etc. He told me how he wanted me to fit in and how I was going to improve. I got this strong feeling that he was onto something really special."

PSG are looking at Odegaard as Lionel Messi's replacement as the Argentine is set to leave the club at the end of the season. His contract at the Ligue 1 side expires in the summer and is reportedly heading for Barcelona.

