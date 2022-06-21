PSG plan to play Lionel Messi in different position with new manager incoming - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly set to play Lionel Messi in a different position come next season with the anticipated arrival of a new manager being at the helm.

Messi, 34, shocked the football world when he left Barcelona for PSG last summer following the expiration of his contract.

The Argentinian icon encountered a somewhat difficult debut season at the Parc des Princes, taking time to adapt to the change in settings.

Messi was predominantly used on the right-hand side of PSG's attack under Mauricio Pochettino last season, making 34 appearances, scoring 11 goals and contributing 15 assists.

But FootMercato (via PSGTalk) reports that the Argentine may be used as a number 10 heading into next season, with Luis Campos looking to instil Christophe Galtier as manager.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk ) Leo Messi could be installed as number 10 in Luis Campos new project: 3-5-2. ) Leo Messi could be installed as number 10 in Luis Campos new project: 3-5-2. @Santi_J_FM (🌕) Leo Messi could be installed as number 10 in Luis Campos new project: 3-5-2. @Santi_J_FM 🇦🇷

The OGC Nice coach continues to be linked with the Parc des Princes job, The Athletic reports the Parisians' are looking to appoint him within the next week.

Campos reportedly wants to implement a 3-5-2 formation with Galtier in charge and that will see Messi move into a number 10 role.

The 3-5-2 formation was used by Pochettino just once last season, with Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria used as the two main centre-forwards.

PSG won that game 3-0 against Angers but the formation was not used outside of that victory.

With Messi being used as an attacking midfielder, it gives the former Barcelona star license to roam.

Lionel Messi could excel in a new role for PSG

Lionel Messi may flourish as a number 10

Lionel Messi has already vowed to return to his usual best come next season after a year of adaptation to life in the French capital.

He told TyC Sports in this regard:

"I know that this year is going to be different, I'm already prepared for what's to come, I know the club, I know the city, I'm a little more comfortable with the dressing room, with my teammates and I know it's going to be different".

DLORIGIN FOOTBALL @DloriginF



The club is working on Lewandoski and Scamacca to support Mbappé.



Skriniar to reinforce the defense.



In this system Messi could play number 10.



Control in the middle with Vitinha and Renato to support Verratti.

@PSG_inside 🤔 PSG in 3-5-2 under Campos air?The club is working on Lewandoski and Scamacca to support Mbappé.Skriniar to reinforce the defense.In this system Messi could play number 10.Control in the middle with Vitinha and Renato to support Verratti. 🤔 PSG in 3-5-2 under Campos air? 👀 The club is working on Lewandoski and Scamacca to support Mbappé. 👊 Skriniar to reinforce the defense. 🇦🇷 In this system Messi could play number 10. ✅ Control in the middle with Vitinha and Renato to support Verratti.@PSG_inside https://t.co/mgbEwNHaDG

With a pre-season under his belt where he can be trialled in his new position as an attacking midfielder, the 34-year-old may reignite his club form for the Ligue 1 champions.

Messi is now in the latter stages of his career but has shown on countless occasions how he can run things for both club and country.

With the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in attack, Lionel Messi can roam whilst picking out the two star forwards.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski may also be an option come next season with Footmercato reporting that the Ligue 1 champions are working on a potential deal.

