PSG planning to hand fringe first-team star leading role in attempt to replace Lionel Messi: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly aiming to hand Hugo Ekitike a first-team role to replace the unsettled Lionel Messi next campaign. Messi, 35, has been a hot topic of speculation since the turn of the year as he is in the final two months of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

A left-footed forward blessed with shooting, dribbling and passing, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has been rumored to return to Barcelona of late. Meanwhile, the Parisians have accepted that the Argentine is unlikely to extend his contract by taking a 25% pay cut, as per ESPN.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Understand that PSG's contract renewal talks with Lionel Messi are "on ice" for now as both parties reflect on their position. Multiple offers have been made by the French champions, but with nothing accepted the dynamic has definitely changed. Understand that PSG's contract renewal talks with Lionel Messi are "on ice" for now as both parties reflect on their position. Multiple offers have been made by the French champions, but with nothing accepted the dynamic has definitely changed. https://t.co/OUWn3Ay5kT

According to El Nacional, PSG are planning to offer Ekitike more first-team action from the next campaign following Messi's expected departure this summer. With both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. set to remain at the club, the top brass are hoping to form a new offensive troika.

Ekitike, 20, joined the Parisians from Stade de Reims on a season-long loan with a £30 million obligation to buy next summer. After registering 16 goal involvements in just 1462 minutes last season, he has scored four goals and laid out three assists in 1095 minutes of action so far.

PSG are also keeping tabs on Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Mohamed Salah and Marcus Rashford ahead of the upcoming term. However, the Parisians hierarchy are of the opinion that Ekitike could prove his worth with more minutes and more importance in the near future.

Ronald Koeman opines on PSG star Lionel Messi's future amid interest from Barcelona

Speaking to MARCA, Netherlands manager Ronaldo Koeman heaped huge praise on PSG attacker Lionel Messi and backed him to rejoin Barcelona this summer. He elaborated:

"He is the best player in the world, anyone who can have him will be strong. I experienced his departure first hand, and it was a very bad day. When I see Leo in a different shirt, I still find it strange. I don't know what the exact situation is or what Leo is currently thinking. I'm in favour of him being a Barcelona player soon."

Apart from the Blaugrana, Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami and Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are also interested in signing the star.

Operating in a creative role in Christophe Galtier's 3-4-2-1 setup, Messi has been in stellar form in the ongoing 2022-23 season. So far, he has scored 19 goals and contributed 18 assists in 34 overall games so far.

