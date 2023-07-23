PSG planning to make €80m bid for 26-year-old Barcelona star in the transfer window - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are gearing up to drop a whopping €80 million bid for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The 26-year-old, recently anointed as one of the captains in the dressing room, could potentially move to France.

Frenkie de Jong was once almost out of the door, seemingly the solution to the club's financial woes.

However, the Dutch dynamo chose to stick around, hoping to find playing time and fight for a starting spot at Camp Nou. It wasn't a vain hope, either, as he has risen to be indispensable for manager Xavi Hernandez.

However, with rumors swirling around Marco Verratti's potential departure from Parc des Princes, the Barca boy has quickly shot up Luis Enrique's wishlist at PSG.

De Jong's stock has significantly soared since last season, and with his newfound status at Barcelona, the decision won't be straightforward.

Still, the Parisians recognize that there is still hope. A generous offer, they reckon, might just coax Joan Laporta into letting their star player head over to the French capital. After all, that €80 million could be the golden key to unlocking new signings for the Catalans, given their current financial crunch.

Barcelona prodigy Pedri shuts down PSG rumors

RCD Espanyol v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona's star midfielder Pedri has shut down rumors that had him moving over to Paris Saint-Germain to play under manager Luis Enrique. Whispers of the Parisians' intent to rope in the young sensation from Barca had been making the rounds.

Many believed that with the imminent appointment of Enrique, a former Camp Nou manager, to steer the Parisians, the stage was being set for Pedri to grace the French capital.

In a recent conversation with Teledeporte, as cited by SPORT, the 20-year-old dynamo was probed about potentially reuniting with Enrique. Notably, they have worked together in the Spanish national team.

The young midfielder said:

“It is not what I have in mind. I don’t know if Luis Enrique is going to sign players or not. In any case, I am sure he would be a good coach for PSG.”

Clearly, Frenkie de Jong isn't the only player who could have opted for a move to Paris. However, the young Pedri has made it undisputable that he intends to see out his contract with the Blaugrana.

While the future remains unpredictable, for now, Barca fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that their prodigious talent seems to have his heart set on staying.