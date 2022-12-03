PSG planning post FIFA World Cup talks with Argentina captain Lionel Messi to sort out future - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly making preparations to sort out Lionel Messi's future as soon as he's done with Argentina at the 200 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The forward's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023, and the winter transfer window could see him make a deal with another club.

GOAL @goal PSG will offer Lionel Messi a two-year contract renewal after the World Cup ✍️ PSG will offer Lionel Messi a two-year contract renewal after the World Cup ✍️ https://t.co/c3US5g4JTH

According to The Times (via Football Espana), the Argentina captain could be on the move to Inter Miami, who are said to be preparing a massive offer for La Pulga.

The MLS outfit might struggle to get the deal over the line as PSG have no intention of letting Messi go. As per GOAL, the Parc des Princes hierarchy have made the Argentine's contract renewal their top priority for January.

The forward is reportedly focused on the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as this could well be his last appearance in the global competition. Any decision regarding his future will be taken after Argentina finish their campaign.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Messi



Inter Miami want Messi and will push; but also PSG will offer Leo a new deal soon.



Leo Messi has not decided his future yet. His camp guarantees that Leo is only focused on the World Cup and there's no agreement with any club. Inter Miami want Messi and will push; but also PSG will offer Leo a new deal soon. Messi's decision will be made in 2023.

La Pulga has been a source of goals for PSG this season, scoring 12 goals in 19 appearances across competitions. The forward will hope his impressive run of form can continue, as he aims to guide the Parisians to their first-ever Champions League trophy.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi annoyed at missing penalty against Poland

Argentina needed to secure a win against Poland to ensure their qualification to the knockout round of the FIFA World Cup, which they achieved through two second-half goals. However, Messi had an opportunity to open the scoring in the first half with a spot-kick, but surprisingly, missed.

Following the game, the diminutive magician opened up about how he felt after he missed the penalty. He said (via ESPN):

"I'm annoyed that I have missed the penalty. But the team came out stronger after my mistake. The team was convinced that we were going to win, it was a matter of scoring the first goal. After that, the rest of the game was played the way we wanted."

The PSG superstar also revealed that Argentina's loss to Saudi Arabia in their FIFA World Cup opener was a warning against complacency. He added:

"We've learned a lot after we started [the World Cup] with a defeat. It was a bad start, everyone was disappointed and worried. Let's go calmly, we need to take that approach. Hopefully, we can continue playing like we did today and show our best."

