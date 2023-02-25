PSG plot surprise move for Liverpool star as Jurgen Klopp eyes squad rebuild - Reports

According to Football Insider, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are eyeing up Liverpool's Mohamed Salah ahead of the summer transfer window. It's no secret that the French giants have been on a spending spree in recent years, and it seems they're not done yet.

The Egyptian forward has been a key player for the Reds since joining the club in 2017, but there are now doubts over his future at Anfield.

Liverpool are reportedly planning a major overhaul after a disappointing campaign so far, and Salah could be the superstar that the club is willing to part ways with for a big fee.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Liverpool are open to selling Mo Salah for around €80m in the summer and PSG hold an interest in the 30-year old.



Despite having a mixed season, Salah's record of 19 goals and nine assists from 34 matches is nothing to scoff at. He remains a formidable goal poacher and creator, with lightning-fast speed to boot.

With PSG potentially losing all three of their iconic forwards—Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar—Salah would certainly be a welcome addition to the squad.

Of course, any deal for Salah would not come cheap. The 30-year-old signed a new three-year deal with Liverpool last year, worth nearly £400,000 a week, including bonuses, with a further financial commitment of £48.5 million.

However, PSG have the funds to meet the Reds' asking price and match Salah's current deal, should they choose to pursue the Egyptian.

Salah will be Liverpool’s best paid player for £350k per week. Jurgen Klopp, the key man behind Mo Salah’s new contract signed today. Klopp had many direct talks with Salah to explain him the plans for Liverpool future, considering Mo the ‘face’ of the project.Salah will be Liverpool’s best paid player for £350k per week. Jurgen Klopp, the key man behind Mo Salah’s new contract signed today. Klopp had many direct talks with Salah to explain him the plans for Liverpool future, considering Mo the ‘face’ of the project. 🔴🇪🇬 #LFCSalah will be Liverpool’s best paid player for £350k per week. https://t.co/c7uk2Oswbu

For the Merseysiders, a big-name sale may be necessary to fund new signings and turn their fortunes around.

While there are a few players in the squad who could command a hefty fee, Salah is arguably the most valuable of the lot. With a new investment likely to be on the horizon, the Reds may be willing to let him go for the right price.

It remains to be seen whether the Parisians will make a move for Salah in the summer, but the prospect of the Egyptian linking up with their attacking trident is undoubtedly enticing.

For the Reds, the decision to sell one of their biggest stars will not be an easy one - but it may be necessary if they want to compete at the highest level once again.

Liverpool continue to monitor PSG superstar

According to the Football Transfer Tavern, the Reds are reportedly keeping a close eye on Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe as they consider a potential transfer.

The 24-year-old Frenchman's contract at the Parc des Princes runs until 2025, but rumors of his potential exit have been circulating for some time.

Fabrizio Romano reported last October that Mbappe is keen to leave PSG "as soon as possible", and it seems that the Merseysiders are interested.

Liverpool have reportedly held talks with the highly-coveted forward in the past and the club remain a favorite of Mbappe's mother. The Reds are widely known for their attacking prowess and it is easy to see why Mbappe could be a good fit for them.

