PSG prepared to offer Marco Verratti as part of deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder: Reports 

PSG are reportedly looking to offer Marco Verratti to Real Madrid in a swap deal for Aurélien Tchouaméni. The Spanish side does not see it as a straight swap and will also demand cash in a possible deal.

As per a report in El Nacional, Real Madrid are not interested in a straight swap that would see Verratti join them in exchange for Tchouaméni. They value the Frenchman at €100 million, while the Italian is seen as a €40 million player.

PSG are looking to refresh the squad and see the Frenchman as the perfect fit. They are looking to convince Los Blancos to agree to the deal as they no longer count on the Italian.

Earlier this year, L'Equipe reported that Verratti was not happy at PSG and was eager to leave PSG. He was eyeing a reunion with Ancelotti, a manager he highly praised and said [via SportsMole]:

"My aim is mainly to achieve everything that Carlo Ancelotti brings out of me. He gives me so much advice, even off the pitch. He is like a father to me. He is a really nice person who helps me a lot. I am grateful for the opportunity he gives me."

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on PSG target

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that it is not a surprise that Aurélien Tchouaméni has dropped out of the side. He claimed that it was normal for a player to come in and be at his best and then drop a level at Real Madrid because of the demand.

Ancelotti admitted that he was impressed with the Frenchman, but was not pleased with his form since the World Cup. He still believes in the former AS Monaco star and will work with him at Real Madrid. He was quoted by Marca as saying:

"The truth is that he surprised everyone in the first part of the season. He is very young and arrived at Madrid. He has to adapt and he came to replace a legend like Casemiro. After the World Cup, his level dropped.

"For me, he is not the third option in the pivot. He's a player who has to get used to adapting a bit more. His first part of the season was spectacular, then he dropped, but that's normal for a young player when he arrives at Real Madrid."

Aurelien Tchouameni was in hot waters during the season when he was out with an ankle injury. The Frenchman was not present at the stadium during the match against Villarreal and instead went to watch an NBA game.

Poll : 0 votes