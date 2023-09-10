PSG preparing staggering financial offer to keep Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe: Reports 

PSG are reportedly set to make a stunning contract offer to keep Kylian Mbappe at the club. They are ready to offer the Real Madrid target a 5-year contract with €200 million per season in wages.

As per a report in Defensa Central, PSG are ready to do all they can to keep Mbappe at the club. They want to ensure that he is a part of their future and are ready to make him a contract offer on par with Saudi Pro League players.

Mbappe's current contract expires at the end of the season and he is set to become a free agent. He confirmed earlier this summer that he has no plans to renew his deal at the Ligue 1 club and is ready for a new challenge.

"I didn't ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid. I just confirmed that I don't want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I'm happy to stay here next season."

He added:

"Am I going to leave PSG? I've already answered. I've said that my objective is to stay at PSG, that's my only option at the moment. I'm ready to come back when preseason resumes. I didn't think a letter killed anyone or that I had offended anyone."

Real Madrid remain confident of getting Mbappe next summer, but PSG are hoping that the new offer can help them keep their star player. The Ligue 1 side have sold Neymar to Al Hilal and signed Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani to partner with the Frenchman upfront.

Real Madrid to face competition from Premier League sides for PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Chelsea and Liverpool are also reportedly keeping tabs on Kylian Mbappe's situation at PSG. They are ready to make a move for the striker next summer when he becomes a free agent.

As per L'Equipe, Liverpool tried to sign Mbappe this summer but could not agree to a deal with the Ligue 1 side. They added that the Frenchman was also not keen on a move to Anfield.

On the other hand, Football Transfers have reported that Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Kylian Mbappe. They want him to lead their attack from next season and are ready to break the wage structure.