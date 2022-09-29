PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi accused of hiding key information in Qatar scandal - reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi used his political reach to illegally detain a businessman who possessed compromising information on the billionaire, French publication Liberation has claimed (via Diario AS).

On Wednesday (September 28), the French publication released a report that showed the PSG president in a bad light. According to the report, a Qatari businessman, named Tayeb B., was in possession of some documents that could put Al-Khelaifi in a jam. On January 13, 2020, Tayeb was irregularly detained by the authorities and was kept in jail until November; until he delivered all the evidence.

Saud Salman AlDossary | سعود بن سلمان الدوسري @999saudsalman



Qatar and its materialistic politicians have proven, once again, that is their answer to everything! 🤷‍♂️



google.com/amp/s/amp.theg… PSG and beIN chief - Nasser AlKhelaifi - has been indicted in connection to Qatar’s role in the FIFA corruption scandalQatar and its materialistic politicians have proven, once again, thatis their answer to everything! 🤷‍♂️ PSG and beIN chief - Nasser AlKhelaifi - has been indicted in connection to Qatar’s role in the FIFA corruption scandalQatar and its materialistic politicians have proven, once again, that 💰 is their answer to everything! 🤷‍♂️ google.com/amp/s/amp.theg…

It has been alleged that the Qatari businessman handed over a USB drive with multiple files, under pressure from the State of Qatar.

It is believed that the order of Tayeb’s arrest would have come directly from the Emir of Qatar, who happens to be the owner of PSG. Al-Khelaifi’s camp has not yet responded to the allegations. It would be interesting to see whether or not actions are taken against Al-Khelaifi if the accusations turn out to be true.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi lashes out at Barcelona for unfair spending

Hours before being accused of burying sensitive information, Nasser Al-Khelaifi critiqued Barcelona’s summer transfer window activity. The Blaugrana reportedly sold assets worth €700 million to remain in line with UEFA’s fair play regulations.

Al-Khelaifi questioned Barca’s asset sales over the course of the summer, which allowed them to sign the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde, among other notable names. Al-Khelaifi also called for UEFA to investigate Barcelona’s transfer activity.

In an interview with Politico, he said (via Marca):

“Is this fair? No, it's not fair. ... Is it legal? I'm not sure.

“If they allow them, others will do the same. UEFA of course have their own [financial] regulations. For sure they're going to look at everything.”

The PSG president also talked about the Super League, claiming that the Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus-led project would not be successful.

He added:

“I am really sure that no one will allow the Super League to happen. We need to think of everyone, not just ourselves; we must respect our fans.”

