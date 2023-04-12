PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has launched an internal investigation into Christophe Galtier's alleged racist and Islamophobic comments - Reports

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is reportedly set to launch an internal investigation following the leak of Christopher Galtier's racist comments. The Frenchman's future at the club is now in doubt and the leaks are the latest setback for him.

Galtier was under pressure at PSG after his side were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Bayern Munich earlier this season.

The Frenchman's emails from his time at OGC Nice have been leaked where he complained about having 'too many blacks and Muslims' in his team. The section of the email read:

"He (Christophe Galtier) told me that I had to take into account the 'reality of the city' and that we couldn't have so many blacks and Muslims in the team. He said to me 'Last night, I went to the restaurant and everyone came down on me to say that we have a team of blacks' then added 'Julien, you must realise what city we are in; we're in the city of (former mayor) Jacques Medecin. Our team does not reflect to what people want, just as it does not reflect myself'."

Al-Khelaifi is not pleased with the leaks and is now conducting an investigation.

Christopher Galtier on his PSG future

Christophe Galtier was quizzed about his future at the club last month after PSG's loss to Rennes in Ligue 1. He claimed that he was not thinking about it as he wanted to win the remaining matches in the season.

"I don't project myself into my future or my future. I project myself on the ten matches that remain to finish the championship by being champion of France, by making good matches, by winning. I say that with great lucidity, trying to have the most accurate analysis. By also trying to unite the players, not to let go."

He added:

"The season is far from over. There are competitors behind. I am in action, I am not passive or worried about myself. I am simply determined to ensure that we end the season and that we are champions of France. But my squad will have to be much more complete, so that we can find our vital forces."

