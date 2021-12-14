PSG privately fear UEFA Champions League showdown with Real Madrid could lead to early elimination: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) privately fear their UEFA Champions League showdown with Real Madrid could lead to early elimination, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

UEFA held the draw for the round 16 of the Champions League on Monday. The event was not short of controversy as the organizers made major errors while picking which teams would face each other.

The first draw saw PSG being pitted against Manchester United, setting up a clash between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Meanwhile, Real Madrid were drawn against Portuguese outfit Benfica.

However, UEFA were left with no option but to redo the draw after they made major mistakes during the ceremony. The redraw saw an exciting clash between PSG and Real Madrid being set up for the Champions League round of 16.

Real Madrid were reportedly unhappy with UEFA as they felt there was no reason for them to be included in the redraw. PSG, on the other hand, had no significant reason to be upset, having drawn Manchester United the first time around.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's side internally fear that their Champions League clash with Real Madrid could lead to their early exit from the competition, according to reports. PSG are aware of the threat posed by the 13-time European champions.

PSG, though, are hopeful that their team will be in good form come February. The Parisians have made significant additions to their squad, signing the likes of Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum. However, they are yet to fully gel as a team this season.

The Ligue 1 giants will also be positive about their chances with Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in their squad. Carlo Ancelotti's side, though, have a good reputation in the Champions League.

Bowing out of the Champions League round of 16 despite having the likes of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar will be a huge blow for PSG. It could even put an end to Pochettino's stint at the club.

Date for PSG and Real Madrid's Champions League clash

PSG and Real Madrid will lock horns in the first leg of the knockout round on February 15. Los Blancos will travel to the Parc des Princes in two months' time to face their European opponents.

The second leg tie will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 9. It is worth noting that the away goals rule has been scrapped for this year's Champions League. The winner of the clash between PSG and Real Madrid will book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

