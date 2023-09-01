PSG reach €90 million agreement to sign French forward: Fabrizio Romano

PSG have reportedly got their hands on Randal Kolo Muani. The Eintracht Frankfurt star will move for €75 million plus €15 million in add-ons.

As per a report by Fabrizio Romano, PSG have managed to seal the deal for Kolo Muani on deadline day. The Ligue 1 side have been in talks with the Bundesliga side for weeks, but were unable to get a breakthrough in negotiations.

Frankfurt were demanding €100 million to sell their star player this summer and were reluctant to accept any other bid. They rejected a €80 million bid earlier this week and that led to Kolo Muani going on strike.

The Frenchman spoke to Sky Germany the night before he decided to go on strike and claimed that he wanted join PSG. He urged his club to agree a deal as he believed the bid made to sign him was ideal. He said:

"I owe Eintracht Frankfurt a lot. I've taken the fans to my heart and have always behaved in a highly professional way. I always gave everything for the club until the very end. However, it's no secret that Paris Saint-Germain made a record offer for me.

"A move to Paris is now a unique opportunity for me. I would like to move to Paris and have also informed the people in charge. I hope and wish that Eintracht will agree to Paris' offer and that this move will now be made possible for me."

The French champions have not been forced to up their price by €10 million and that has seen them seal the deal.

Eintracht Frankfurt confirm PSG target went on strike

Eintracht Frankfurt's sporting director, Markus Krosche, confirmed to Sky Germany that Kolo Muani was not in training on Wednesday. He said that the striker had decided to go on strike to push for the move but they were not thinking about it just yet.

The German side had a Europa Conference League qualification clash with Levski Sofia on Thursday and were focused on it. They managed to win 2-0 and seal a 3-1 win on aggregate to get their place in the group stage.

Kolo Muani moves from Frankfurt after playing 50 games for the German side. He scored 26 times for the Bundesliga side and assisted 17 times.